ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.

The man was killed by a southbound 1 train just before 5 p.m. Monday at the Columbus Circle station, a busy transfer hub at the southwest corner of Central Park, trainsit officials said. His name was not immediately released.

“While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity,” Richard Davey, the president of New York City Transit, said in a statement. “A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy.”

Subway riders have been on edge in recent days following a series of violent attacks that prompted New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to announce new measures to fight crime on board subway trains and inside stations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

5 females accused of attacking, robbing girl in Queens subway station

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old girl was pushed to the ground, punched, kicked, and robbed in a Queens subway station. The NYPD says it happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the mezzanine level of the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line subway station. The girl was approached by five females. They...
QUEENS, NY
Ricky

The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages

William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD detectives accused of stealing alcohol from Electric Zoo

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is now investigating accusations that at least three detectives stole and drank alcohol while working at the Electric Zoo music festival last month on Randall's Island. The department's Internal Affairs Bureau says the NYPD was notified on the day of the alleged incident by event staff. Police say multiple supervisors and officers have been placed on modified duty while the investigation is underway. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
TheDailyBeast

14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed by Peers on NYC Subway Train: Cops

A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after a stabbing attack on a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said. The victim was on a train heading south from Washington Heights when she was attacked by two other teenage girls, whom it’s believed she knew, according to authorities. The injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with a puncture wound to the chest. No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. A transit worker told the newspaper that the victim, whose sweater was visibly bloodied, had been “hysterical a bit.” The employee added: “I think she was more panicked than anything.” Authorities, seeking to curb a recent rise in the city’s subway violence, introduced on Saturday an overtime-shift initiative to place more officers in underground stations. Since Sept. 30, three people have died in New York transit stabbings—two on the subway and one on a city bus, according to WNBC.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting

A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy