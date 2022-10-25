PANEL EVENT: ASK ME ANYTHING: A Measurement-Based Care Q&A With the Experts at Yale

NEWHAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

Greenspace Health and the Yale Measurement-Based Care Collaborative present the final panel in a three-part educational series, ASK ME ANYTHING: A Measurement-Based Care Q&A With the Experts at Yale . The purpose of the series is to educate and build awareness about Measurement Based Care (MBC) and the impact it can have on treatment outcomes and the overall quality of behavioral health services across the US. Since the first panel, nearly 1000 clinical leaders and clinicians have registered to learn about MBC, including strategies to implement across any type of behavioral healthcare setting, collaborative approaches to best engage patients in care and how to understand and leverage client-reported data to improve clinical outcomes. To register, please visit greenspacehealth.com/events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005475/en/

The third and final panel in this series will answer audience questions from the first two events, as well as questions asked throughout the live panel. The virtual panel is intended for a broad audience of behavioral health leaders with varying levels of MBC knowledge.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Link to Register - Live Event via Zoom

Panelists:

Sandy Resnick, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine; Editor, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Journal

Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine; Editor, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Journal Elizabeth Connors, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine Amber Wimsatt Childs, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine; Director of Training, YSM Doctoral Internship in Clinical and Community Psychology, Psychiatry

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine; Director of Training, YSM Doctoral Internship in Clinical and Community Psychology, Psychiatry Jessica Barber, PhD, Assistant Clinical Professor, Yale University School of Medicine

Assistant Clinical Professor, Yale University School of Medicine Jesse Hayman , Chief Growth Officer, Greenspace Health, Moderator

Click below to watch highlights from Panel #2:

ABOUT GREENSPACE MENTAL HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. The Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly impact patient results, while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. Greenspace’s Measurement-Based Care solutions have been implemented across community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about Measurement-Based Care (MBC), please visit www.greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT THE YALE MEASUREMENT-BASED COLLABORATIVE

The Yale Measurement-Based Care Collaborative is dedicated to the advancement of MBC as an evidence-based care practice through continued research, awareness and education around both its impact and strategies for implementation for systems, clinicians and clients. The Collaborative was formed by a group of psychologists with interests in clinical service delivery, research, program implementation, quality improvement, reducing healthcare disparities, and advancements in mental health care systems that will result in better outcomes for all. For more information, please visit the Yale MBC Collaborative Website.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005475/en/

CONTACT: Jo-Anne Stayner

Fresh Public Relations

joanne@getfreshpr.com

604.603.0657

KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH OTHER HEALTH

SOURCE: Greenspace Health

PUB: 10/25/2022 09:07 AM/DISC: 10/25/2022 09:07 AM