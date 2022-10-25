ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They’re probably going to be permanent': Great white sharks detected off Marshfield coast

By Peter Blandino, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
MARSHFIELD – Two great white sharks were spotted by a detection buoy off Rexhame Beach in Marshfield in one week.

A shark named Fangirl visited the area at 7:42 a.m. Monday, and Rudolph was detected Oct. 17 at 1:08 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's "Sharktivity App." The names are chosen by donors to the Conservancy.

Marshfield has five detection buoys, two of which provide real-time data. The other three have acoustic sensors that receive sound emissions from tagged sharks within a 250-yard radius, said Marshfield Harbormaster Mike DiMeo. Those buoys have to be hauled out of the water before researchers can upload their data. DiMeo said the Department of Marine Fisheries will collect them in December, which may shed light on additional great white activity in the area.

The detection system allows researchers to identify patterns in shark behavior. For example, Fangirl had not been detected on the South Shore prior to Monday, but she has been seen on the Outer Cape.

DiMeo thinks sharks are moving to Plymouth, Marshfield and Duxbury where there’s a plentiful food source but perhaps less competition than in other areas.

Contrary to popular belief, more sharks are detected off the South Shore in fall than in the summer.

"The good news is the beaches are not congested," DiMeo said. "There’s probably not a lot of people in the water, maybe a few surfers here or there."

DiMeo said he's concerned about the growing number of great white detections in recent years.

"We’ve been having a steady increase in gray seals here, especially in the Brant Rock area off of the Fieldston restaurant. It’s just a matter of time until the sharks realize they can go in there to hunt," he said. "They’re probably going to be permanent to our areas, which heightens public safety concerns."

Marshfield residents approved money for the detection system at last October's town meeting. DiMeo said the town made a wise investment to keep people informed of potential risks.

"We’re not looking to scare people," DiMeo said. "We want people to come to our beaches. ... There have been studies that most of the great white sharks are found in 15 feet of water or less. That’s where the seals are hanging out. If you’re at the beach and there are seals there, it's probably best to move out of the water or to a different area away from the seals."

With the Sharktivity App, users can track the sharks from anywhere in the world. Enthusiasts can see pictures and review the movements of individual great whites, while beachgoers can stay informed and modify their behavior accordingly.

