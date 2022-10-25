ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Meloni on critics: Italians don't need lessons from abroad

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0Gqa_0ilo3wsS00

ROME — (AP) — Italy’s new premier, Giorgia Meloni, laid out her government’s policy aims Tuesday, firing back at domestic and foreign critics who worry her far-right politics might undermine European unity or the civil rights of Italian citizens.

In a speech to Parliament’s lower Chamber of Deputies, Meloni criticized the European Union for not always being ready for challenges, notably the dramatic energy crisis now threatening households and businesses.

But she pledged that her 4-day-old coalition government, which includes right-wing and center-right allies, would stay loyal to EU accords while working for changes to some of them, including on monetary stability.

“To pose these questions doesn't mean being an enemy or a heretic but a practical” person, Meloni said in a 70-minute speech ahead of a confidence vote required of all new governments.

Early in her speech, she bristled at critics, including those from foreign governments, who have said they would keep a “vigilant” eye on Italy's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.

Such attitudes are tantamount to "a lack of respect for the Italian people, who don't need lessons,'' Meloni said.

The premier's 10-year-old Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in Italy's parliamentary election last month, winning 26% of the ballots cast.

Together with her main allies, anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and conservative former Premier Silvio Berlusconi, Meloni's coalition can command enough support in both chambers of the Italian Parliament to win the confidence votes and get down to the business of governing.

The Chamber of Deputies is scheduled to vote Tuesday evening and the Senate on Wednesday.

Meloni, 45, voiced awe at becoming the first woman to govern Italy and acknowledged the weight of that responsibility “toward all those women who face heavy and unjust” burdens in balancing family and work.

She expressed determination to “break the heavy glass ceiling that's on our heads.”

Meloni recited the first names of women in Italy with great achievements, including a Communist politician who was the first woman to be elected president of the Chamber of Deputies, an astronaut and a Nobel-prize-winning scientist among others.

Saying she achieved Italy's highest government office without help from “friends," Meloni said, “I'm what the English would call an underdog.” She referred to difficult family circumstances during her upbringing. Meloni's father left the household when she was a young child.

In the debate that followed the premier's speech, an opposition leader, Democratic Party chamber whip Debora Serracchiani, challenged Meloni to fight “inequality and poverty, which needs immediate interventions and not ideological propaganda with which your government was born and is taking its first steps.”

The premier confirmed her campaign pledge to back Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion. Berlusconi and Salvini have long admired Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of stiff Western sanctions against Moscow.

Meloni also sought to allay detractors’ fears that her government would undo Italy’s abortion rights law, saying her center-right government “will never limit citizens’ freedom.”

To boost Italy's birthrate, one of the world's lowest, cities and towns should operate free day-care centers and nursery schools that stay open during business and store hours, she said.

“We need a massive plan, economic but also cultural, to rediscover the beauty of parenthood and put the family back at the center of society," Meloni said. She has denounced what she calls “LGBT ideology.”

Meloni has been dogged by critics who say she hasn't unambiguously condemned fascism. Brothers of Italy, which she co-founded in 2012, has roots in a far-right party founded by nostalgists for 20th century dictator Benito Mussolini.

“I have never felt sympathy or closeness for any anti-democratic regime, including fascism,” Meloni told lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies. She decried Mussolini's 1938 racist laws, which persecuted Italy's small Jewish community as "the lowest point of Italian history.”

Hundreds of migrants whom charity-operated ships rescued from smugglers' distressed boats in the central Mediterranean in recent days are awaiting permission from authorities to get off in Italian ports.

Meloni made no mention of them but reiterated a campaign pledge to revive military patrols of the Mediterranean for a naval blockade to thwart smugglers based in northern Africa, particularly Libya.

When Salvini was interior minister in 2018-2019 during a populist-led coalition, he at times kept rescue boats waiting for weeks before they were assigned ports for disembarking passengers.

Meloni advocated more government control of infrastructure companies, including highways, airports and telecommunications. She further promised to make it easier for renewable energy projects, just as wind farms, to win authorities' approval.

“The motto of this government will be, 'Don't disturb those who want to do something,''' Meloni said. She said Italy needs ”less bureaucracy, fewer rules," a recipe she said would help fight corruption.

EU rules say Italy's overall debt, which now stands at 150% of gross domestic product, must move toward 60%. But Meloni insisted that “the path to reducing debt isn't the austerity of the past” but structured, economic growth.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU has allowed member nations leeway in hitting their debt targets.

___

Raf Casert contributed reporting from Brussels.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting intensified in the country's east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

'The jury's still out': Meloni's far-right government takes shape in Italy

Portraying herself as an underdog who has crashed through a glass ceiling, Italy’s new right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, sought to calm critics in her first public address since taking office, decrying fascism, voicing support for the European Union and NATO, and vowing continued backing of Ukraine in its war with Russia.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
The Independent

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

WASHINGTON — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. has still not seen anything to indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to use a dirty bomb. He said there are continued concerns that the conflict could escalate, and said that’s why it...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

PRAGUE — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Protesters rally in Iran to mark 40 days since woman's death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Thousands of protesters poured into the streets of a northwestern Iranian city on Wednesday to mark the watershed 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked Iran's biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade. In...
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK delays calling N Ireland election amid Brexit impasse

LONDON — (AP) — Northern Ireland's political deadlock deepened Friday when the U.K. government delayed calling an early election for the Belfast-based Assembly after a deadline to restore the mothballed administration expired. The limbo means more uncertainty and delays to government decision-making at a time when many people...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine: Blackouts back in Kyiv as war takes multiple fronts

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian authorities on Friday announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country's largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure. Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, said “emergency outages” of four hours a day or more had resumed...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
139K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy