Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Dog Can't Wait To Reunite With His Marine Mom | The Dodo
This dog prefers his mom to his dad, so he couldn't wait to see her when she got home after 7 months of deployment!. You can keep up with Oshie on Instagram: https://thedo.do/oshiesworld. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
Clayton News Daily
Brave Puppy Won't Let Anything Stop Her | The Dodo
This brave little puppy lost a leg, but she's not letting anything slow her down. You can help Good Karma Pet Rescue care for more puppies like Angelica by donating to: https://thedo.do/goodkarma. You can also check them out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GKPetRescue/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
Ashlee Simpson’s Super-Rare Full Family Photo Shows Coolness Clearly Runs in Their Genes
Ashlee Simpson just gave her fans an early Halloween treat: a super-rare, full family photo that shows the adorable (and super cool) family in action!. On Oct 29, Simpson uploaded a series of photos (including a super-rare full family photo!) to her Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday Ziggy Blu can’t believe you are 2! We love you so much 🥳.”
Clayton News Daily
Kris Jenner Shares Adorable Family Costume Throwbacks Ahead of Halloween—See the Photos
We all know the famous Kardashian-Jenner squad kills it every year at Halloween, and apparently, it's been that way ever since they were little. Matriarch Kris Jenner shared a series of throwback photos to Instagram ahead of the upcoming holiday, proving that her kiddos have been nailing their Halloween costumes since their childhood days.
15 TV Episodes That Were So Controversial, They've Been Censored Or Scrubbed From Air
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Clayton News Daily
See Kristen Bell's Spooky Childhood Halloween Photos on Instagram
Kristen Bell is taking a trip down memory lane to reminisce on some of her best childhood Halloween costumes. Ahead of the upcoming spooky holiday, the Frozen star, 42, took to Instagram to share some of her most devilish looks over the years, and we can't get enough of these throwback snaps.
Clayton News Daily
‘The Real Love Boat’ Sinks at CBS, Resurfaces at Paramount+
The Real Love Boat has hit the proverbial iceberg at CBS as the romantic reality competition has been yanked from the lineup four episodes into its first season. The series is being shipped to Paramount +, beginning with Episode 5. In its place, new episodes of The Amazing Race will air following Survivor at 9/8c, with drama reruns filling up the 10 pm time slot, starting with a repeat of The Equalizer.
Comments / 0