The Cowboys are listing running back Ezekiel Elliott as ‘doubtful’ for their game vs. the Bears, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Elliott’s injury occurred in the Cowboys 24-6 victory over the Lions last Sunday, and even though the running back said he would like to play, he missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Dallas has a bye following this week, so the team may choose to give Elliott two full weeks to rest and get back to normal.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO