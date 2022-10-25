ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Clayton News Daily

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Is ‘Doubtful’ Against Bears

The Cowboys are listing running back Ezekiel Elliott as ‘doubtful’ for their game vs. the Bears, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Elliott’s injury occurred in the Cowboys 24-6 victory over the Lions last Sunday, and even though the running back said he would like to play, he missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Dallas has a bye following this week, so the team may choose to give Elliott two full weeks to rest and get back to normal.
DALLAS, TX

