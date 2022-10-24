When Cynthia Macri arrived at Lehigh in 1975 to start her first year of college there was no Women's Soccer program available. So she started her Lehigh soccer career by earning a spot and playing on the men's freshman team, while also working as the statistician for the men's varsity program. In 1977, she went on to start the Lehigh Women's Club team, which turned into the Division 1 program it is today. As part of 50 Years of Title IX and the upcoming 50 years of Women's Athletics at Lehigh celebration next year, we want to recognize Cynthia as one of the pioneers who made an impact for Women's sports here at Lehigh.

