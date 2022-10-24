Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
lehighsports.com
Field Hockey Seniors Reflect on Careers Ahead of Senior Day
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh field hockey senior class has shown success during their tenure and the Mountain Hawks, culminating in this season, has established consistency in this program. Most notably, Lehigh has its posted back-to-back 10-plus win seasons since 1985-86, while also reaching consecutive Patriot League Tournaments since 2004-05. These seniors have the third-highest winning percentage, as of now, with a .506 winning percentage, which establishes the success that their hard work, persistence and leadership has provided.
lehighsports.com
Song Wins Second Patriot League Golfer of the Week Award
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After earning medalist honors at last weekend's Lehigh Invitational, senior Daniel Song has been named Patriot League Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. Song shot a final round 67 to erase a four stroke deficit and win his first career tournament with a final total of five under par 139 (72-67).
lehighsports.com
Lehigh to Host Brown and White Intrasquad Friday Night
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – As the Lehigh wrestling team continues its preparations for the 2022-23 season, the Mountain Hawks will host the Brown and White Intrasquad Friday at 7 p.m. inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Head coach Pat Santoro and his staff have tentatively scheduled 10 bouts as fans...
lehighsports.com
Strong Final Round Lifts Mountain Hawks to Eighth at Lehigh Invitational
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women's golf team closed out its fall season on a strong note, shooting 300 Tuesday in the final round of the Lehigh Invitational on the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. Four players shot 77 or better as Lehigh finished the two-day event at 621 (321-300), capturing eighth place in a 16-team field.
lehighsports.com
1-1 Draw At Bucknell Secures Home Quarterfinal Game for Lehigh
LEWISBURG, Pa. - An early goal from junior Ava Schaller followed by a Bucknell goal with 48 seconds remaining in the first half led to a 1-1 draw in the Lehigh women's soccer team's final game of the regular season Wednesday night on Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. The Mountain...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh to Launch 50 Years of Title IX and Women in Lehigh Athletics Celebration
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Athletics is excited to embark upon a celebration of 50 years of women's sports at Lehigh over the next year and a half, culminating in the spring of 2024. Our celebration follows the 50th anniversary of women at Lehigh in the Fall of 2021. The first...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Men's and Women's Basketball Season Tickets Now on Sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh basketball season tickets for the 2022-23 season are now on sale. Season tickets cost $99 and include all men's and women's basketball home games for the upcoming campaign. Single game tickets are now on sale as well as both the Lehigh men and women will host...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Suffer Heartbreaking Loss to Drexel
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team suffered a heartbreaking loss at the Ulrich Sports Complex Tuesday night in its last non-league game of the regular season when the Drexel Dragons notched a goal with 38 seconds left in the game. The Mountain Hawks dropped to 3-8-3. This was...
lehighsports.com
Title IX Series: Cynthia Macri Paves the Way for Women's Soccer Program
When Cynthia Macri arrived at Lehigh in 1975 to start her first year of college there was no Women's Soccer program available. So she started her Lehigh soccer career by earning a spot and playing on the men's freshman team, while also working as the statistician for the men's varsity program. In 1977, she went on to start the Lehigh Women's Club team, which turned into the Division 1 program it is today. As part of 50 Years of Title IX and the upcoming 50 years of Women's Athletics at Lehigh celebration next year, we want to recognize Cynthia as one of the pioneers who made an impact for Women's sports here at Lehigh.
