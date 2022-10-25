Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Who Is James Corden's Wife? All About Julia Carey
James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, have been together since 2009 James Corden has actor Dominic Cooper to thank for his decade-long marriage to wife Julia Carey. Cooper first introduced The Late Late Show host to Carey in 2009, and the couple wed three years later. Now, Corden and Carey are proud parents to three children: son Max and daughters Carey and Charlotte. Though Carey, whom Corden affectionately calls Jules, often accompanies her husband at red carpet events and even royal weddings, she doesn't speak publicly about her...
Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban
More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
Ricky Gervais mocks James Corden being banned from New York restaurant
Ricky Gervais retweeted a post by a fan mocking James Corden after it emerged that he was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant.The Late Late Show presenter was accused of “abusive” behaviour to waiting staff at Balthazar in Manhattan by the restaurant’s owner, who has since retracted the ban after confirming that Corden had called him to apologise.Gervais retweeted a post by a Twitter user named Sue, which read: “James f***ing Corden #AfterLife @rickygervais Worst. Dinner party. Ever.”Sign up for our newsletters.
While Will Smith Had His Fresh Prince Feuds, Sitcom Vet Tatyana Ali Says Karyn Parsons Is Still Like Her Big Sister Years Later
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans have enjoyed the loving, on-screen bond among the Banks family for two decades now. While some of those personal connections were highlighted more prominently than others, the one between Hilary and Ashley Banks felt particularly authentic, despite the characters being polar opposites. That sisterly bond seems to have seeped into real life as well, as actresses Tatyana Ali and Karyn Parsons apparently shared the same kind of relationship off camera. We've since learned that Will Smith had his on-set feuds but, on the flip side of that, Ali spoke about why Parsons has still like her big sister even in the years since the sitcom ended.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' co-host Ken Jennings says he started to cry when he walked out to a studio audience for season premiere: 'People just went bonkers'
There have been a lot of show tapings in the many seasons that Jeopardy! has been on the air, but the premiere of Season 39 that co-host Ken Jennings filmed this year (and aired last month) was different. A studio audience, which had been banished because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was back.
TODAY.com
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview after furious row as billionaire rapper calls him a ‘Karen’
KANYE West stormed out of a furious clash with Piers Morgan as locked horns on air. The billionaire rapper, 45, goaded Piers, 57, by calling him a "Karen" - and offering tips on how to be as rich as he is. The bust-up on Piers Morgan Uncensored saw Kanye -...
Popculture
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death
"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs
Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
