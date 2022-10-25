OLD BRIDGE – As the 55th annual Apple Festival nears, the excitement is bubbling as the tradition is set to make a comeback after two years. The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society will present the festival from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Old Bridge Civic Center, 1 Old Bridge Plaza. The event will be held indoors.

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO