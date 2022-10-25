Read full article on original website
Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 26
Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has created a COVID-19 Pandemic Archive in an effort to preserve important government records for historical purposes. Municipal and county government officials in Monmouth County are being asked to submit documents pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic to be preserved in the county clerk’s archives, according to a press release.
Outreach committee raises funds to support Middletown Helps Its Own
MIDDLETOWN — The Mid-Dem Community Outreach Committee recently held three yard sale fundraisers to assist Middletown Helps Its Own, a nonprofit organization that provides food and sustenance to struggling families in the township. Though Hurricane Ian interrupted one of the weekend fundraisers, the committee rallied, rescheduled and raised $3,000,...
Mercer County to set aside $3 million ARPA funds for older adults, veterans and people with disabilities
Mercer County will set aside $3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to assist Mercer municipalities with programs and services aimed at older adults, veterans and people with disabilities, according to Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes and County Commissioner Chair Nina D. Melker. “Commissioner Melker and I...
South Brunswick police investigate unknown PNC Bank withdrawals as a growing widespread fraud
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – South Brunswick police are working with several other law enforcement agencies on a growing fraud involving PNC Banks, according to police through a Nixle alert. Five residents have reported unknown suspects used ATM machines at PNC Banks around New Jersey to withdraw money from their accounts....
Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society to present 55th annual Apple Festival Nov. 12
OLD BRIDGE – As the 55th annual Apple Festival nears, the excitement is bubbling as the tradition is set to make a comeback after two years. The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society will present the festival from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Old Bridge Civic Center, 1 Old Bridge Plaza. The event will be held indoors.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
New Jersey Network collection added to American Archive of Public Broadcasting
The American Archive of Public Broadcasting (AAPB) has released the New Jersey Network (NJN) Special Collection, featuring more than 3,000 streaming programs from New Jersey public television dating from 1971 to 2011. The growing collection will eventually include nearly 25,000 items representing 40 years of programs from one of the...
South Brunswick is financially committed to the expansion and renovation of the public library
The South Brunswick Township Council is financially committed to the expansion and renovation of the South Brunswick Public Library. With a unanimous vote, the Council approved a bond ordinance at a meeting on Oct. 25, which authorizes $3.01 million in bonds for the expansion and renovation of the public library at 110 Kingston Lane.
Tri-Town News news briefs, Oct. 26
Jackson Mayor Michael Reina has announced that municipal officials have entered into an agreement with Regroup that will allow them to send routine and emergency alerts directly to residents. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, these types of notifications may include upcoming events, road closures, emergency notifications...
Middlesex County Prosecutor: Monroe District No. 2 fire chief purchased personal items with department funds
MONROE – The chief of Monroe Township Fire District No. 2, who has been on administrative leave since April, has been charged with theft after allegedly purchasing personal items with fire department funds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. In February 2022, Fire Commissioners of Monroe Fire District...
Hightstown and East Windsor: Early voting begins Oct. 29
Hightstown Borough and East Windsor Township voters won’t have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the general election, under state law that permits early voting to begin Oct. 29, according to Mercer County officials. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, said...
Tinton Falls council appropriates funds for library improvements
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council have adopted an ordinance that appropriates $495,000 for improvements at the Tinton Falls Public Library, 664 Tinton Ave. Council members took the action during a meeting on Oct. 11. According to the ordinance, the appropriation includes $217,500 in grant funds...
News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 26
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 5 at 3:50 p.m., employees of Knob Hill Country Lanes, 363 Route 33, Manalapan, reported that sometime during the overnight hours, unknown individuals entered the business and damaged an ATM machine. Patrolman Matthew Meyler took the report.
Lawrence Township: Early voting starts Oct. 29
Lawrence Township voters won’t have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the general election, under state law that permits early voting to begin Oct. 29, according to Mercer County officials. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, said Mercer County Clerk Paula...
Howell Police EMS Unit receives new ambulance to serve community
HOWELL — After almost two years of operating with three ambulances, the Howell Police Department’s Emergency Medical Services Unit has added a fourth ambulance to serve the community. According to information posted on the Howell Police Department website, “Due to the increase in call volume over the past...
Landscaper fatally struck by car on Mercer Road in Princeton
A 70-year-old Ewing Township man was killed when he was struck by a car on Mercer Road after stepping into the roadway, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred at 10:38 a.m. on Oct. 28, police said. The man had been performing landscaping work at a house in...
Metuchen school officials: Proposed referendum will address student growth, move district forward
METUCHEN – Voters will head to the polls and decide on three referendum ballot questions, which Metuchen school officials say will essentially move the district forward for the next 20 to 30 years. Since the 1998 and 2004 referenda, the district has a much larger student population from what...
Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 26
• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Mill Demonstration on Nov. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts about 15 minutes. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
North Brunswick youngster publishes book about a girl and her pet crocodile ‘Snappy’
Gabriella “Gabby” Zielinska’s first grade assignment during virtual learning was to write about an animal that goes someplace. In a notebook, Gabby filled pages with her assignment. Two years later, Gabby is a published author of what started out as just an assignment. Her book is called “My Crocodile Snappy,” about a girl who goes to a carnival with her pet crocodile, Snappy.
Independent Datebook, Oct. 26
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: Nov. 8, Lincroft Fire Company, 601 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Nov. 21, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; Nov. 29, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
