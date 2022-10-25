ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 26

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has created a COVID-19 Pandemic Archive in an effort to preserve important government records for historical purposes. Municipal and county government officials in Monmouth County are being asked to submit documents pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic to be preserved in the county clerk’s archives, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Outreach committee raises funds to support Middletown Helps Its Own

MIDDLETOWN — The Mid-Dem Community Outreach Committee recently held three yard sale fundraisers to assist Middletown Helps Its Own, a nonprofit organization that provides food and sustenance to struggling families in the township. Though Hurricane Ian interrupted one of the weekend fundraisers, the committee rallied, rescheduled and raised $3,000,...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Mercer County to set aside $3 million ARPA funds for older adults, veterans and people with disabilities

Mercer County will set aside $3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to assist Mercer municipalities with programs and services aimed at older adults, veterans and people with disabilities, according to Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes and County Commissioner Chair Nina D. Melker. “Commissioner Melker and I...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News news briefs, Oct. 26

Jackson Mayor Michael Reina has announced that municipal officials have entered into an agreement with Regroup that will allow them to send routine and emergency alerts directly to residents. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, these types of notifications may include upcoming events, road closures, emergency notifications...
JACKSON, NJ
News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 26

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 5 at 3:50 p.m., employees of Knob Hill Country Lanes, 363 Route 33, Manalapan, reported that sometime during the overnight hours, unknown individuals entered the business and damaged an ATM machine. Patrolman Matthew Meyler took the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 26

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Mill Demonstration on Nov. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts about 15 minutes. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
North Brunswick youngster publishes book about a girl and her pet crocodile ‘Snappy’

Gabriella “Gabby” Zielinska’s first grade assignment during virtual learning was to write about an animal that goes someplace. In a notebook, Gabby filled pages with her assignment. Two years later, Gabby is a published author of what started out as just an assignment. Her book is called “My Crocodile Snappy,” about a girl who goes to a carnival with her pet crocodile, Snappy.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Independent Datebook, Oct. 26

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: Nov. 8, Lincroft Fire Company, 601 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Nov. 21, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; Nov. 29, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
