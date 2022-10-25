Read full article on original website
Barbara Ann Harkins Belle
Barbara Ann Harkins Belle passed away on Oct. 26th in Verona, Wisconsin. Barbara was born on July 21st, 1926, in Elkhorn, WI to Kellogg William and Laura Elizabeth (Dopke) Harkins. She was married to Robert Lowell Belle on Sept. 10, 1949, in Appleton, WI. She graduated from Appleton High School and Lawrence University (English) both of Appleton, WI and attended American University, DC.
Annabelle Lucille (Ohlert) Brunton
Annabelle Lucille (Ohlert) Brunton, age 98, went to heaven to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on October 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Kelly House in Evansville, WI. Annabelle was born in her grandparents’ house on Madison Street in Lancaster, WI on August 23, 1924. She was the oldest daughter of Casper and Ada (Brogley) Ohlert. She lived most of her life in Grant County, WI. After graduating from Platteville High School in 1942, she temporarily lived in Rockford, IL to work in a defense factory to support the war effort. She also attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.
Michael James Moen
MADISON – Michael James Moen, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center. A celebration of Michael’s life is being planned. Please check back for updates. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East. Funeral & Cremation Care.
Andrew B. “Andy” Munthe
Andrew B. Munthe, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A funeral service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, with Pasto John Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Sunday. A full obituary will be posted. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Jacqueline J. “Jaci” Roscoe
Jacqueline J. “Jaci” Roscoe, age 87, of Madison, passed away at her home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Madison, Wis. the daughter of George and Amanda (Faust) Lawrence. Upon graduation from Madison’s Central High School in 1953, Jaci began working...
Harold Melvin Hanson, Jr.
Harold Melvin Hanson Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Azura Memory Center in Stoughton, Wis. Harold, the second of five children, and first son was born in January of 1936, in La Crosse, Wis., to Catherine and Harold M. Hanson Sr. A short time later, in pursuit of work, Harold’s father moved the family to Austin, Minn., where his dad went to work for Hormel Foods. Harold attended Austin High School, graduating in 1954. In high school Harold met Margo Nelson and following his graduation they were married in September of 1954.
Reva J. Jensen
Reva Jensen, age 79, of Baraboo, WI passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Clare Hospice House, Baraboo, WI surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton with Pastor Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Elizabeth J. Garner
Elizabeth J. Garner, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 9, 1954, in Oconomowoc, Wis., the daughter of Denis and Jeanette Rupnow. Elizabeth was an active member of St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church who enjoyed singing in the...
Walter Neel Robertson
Walter Neel Robertson (known as Neel)-husband, father, brother, engineer, traveler, swimmer, Rotarian-died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 92. Neel was born in Royal Oak, Mich., in 1930 to Gladys and Adelbert Robertson, one of four brothers. He attended the University of Michigan...
Ralph Martin Walser
Ralph Martin Walser, age 85, of Baraboo, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 9, 2022, with family and friends by his side after a brief battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held November 5, at 1:00 at TORN Church, 102 W. Franklin St., Portage, WI. Ralph will be buried at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Marxville at a later date.
Bonnie L. Poole
Bonnie Poole, age 81, passed away in her sleep at Skaalen and reunited with Terry on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Bonnie was born on March 14, 1941 in Madison, WI to Glenn and Louise (Yanker) Fisher. She was married to Terry Poole. Bonnie was very seasonal, wearing costumes and themed clothing, she was always the life of the party. Bonnie enjoyed stamping, joke telling, and was very proud of her Irish heritage. Her favorite saying was “I’m a body by Fisher”.
Coach of the Week: Stoughton’s Mike Schmidt
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton volleyball is having a dream season under first year head coach Mike Schmidt. The Vikings doubled their win total from last season and won their first regional championship since 2016. How'd they do it? It all comes back to one word: believe.
Wisconsin Dells wins sectional championship over McFarland in overtime
High School Boys Soccer Division 3 Section Final: #7 Wisconsin Dells 2, #9 McFarland 1 (in overtime)
A sneek peek at Madison Magazine’s 2023 redesign
Madison Magazine will debut a redesign in the January 2023 issue, and I’m excited to give you more details about the changes ahead. Our last big redesign was at the beginning of 2020, but the pandemic makes it feel like that was much longer ago than it was. Creative Director Tim Burton — whose creative vision has shaped the magazine during his 20 years here — takes the lead on reimagining the look of the book. But with a new look comes some editorial changes, too.
Wineke: What makes an organ entertainment?
MADISON, Wis. — Attending this week’s Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Overture organ concert taught me something unique about classical music as entertainment. Guest artist Christopher Houlihan played brilliantly. He is the Distinguished Chair of Chapel Music at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., and is one of the most prominent organists in the world.
Badger women’s hockey gets back to winning ways against Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Badger women's hockey team was on the wrong end of the scoreboard Friday for the first time in over a month. Wisconsin's nine-game winning streak was snapped when they lost to Minnesota-Duluth in overtime 2-1. On Saturday, it was time for revenge. Caroline...
Pet of the Week: Luna
Meet this week's pet of the week and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society at giveshelter.org.
Middleton blanks Madison West to advance to sectional finals
Division 1 Sectional Semifinal – #4 Middleton 2, Madison West 0.
No. 1 Monroe edges Pewaukee with come from behind win
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Sun Prairie East rolls past DeForest winning 56-21
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
