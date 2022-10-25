Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Election priorities
As we vote for City Council and the other elected offices, I hope that we all are paying attention to candidate platforms, their statements in the many video events they have been involved in, and to where the money is coming from to support each candidate. The events of the past couple of years, and the recent goings on at our City Council should have us all sitting up and taking notice.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica, Malibu agree on ‘conceptual framework’ for school district separation
Santa Monica and Malibu are heading into the weekend closer to a school district divorce than ever before, with both sides agreeing to a term sheet outlining a “conceptual framework” for the long-anticipated separation to begin. Malibu City Council voted, 3-0, in closed session on Friday morning to...
Santa Monica Daily Press
City leaders still hope to block 15 of 16 builder’s remedy projects
Santa Monica’s elected officials spared no time in sharing their intention of halting the construction of 16 new residential developments that have secured vested rights to be built across town. The new developments, most of which are between nine and 15 stories tall, came about in a flurry of...
Santa Monica Daily Press
St. Monica’s Church
The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
A look at the salaries of 2 LA City Council members involved in racist conversation
They're among three lawmakers who were recorded talking in racist terms. And though they've been stripped of assignments and haven't been attending meetings, they're still collecting hefty paychecks.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Anticipation builds ahead of school district separation talks
Parents and school leaders were waiting with bated breath on Thursday as the possibility of an agreement to separate Malibu from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) appeared to be close. Negotiators from each of the two communities have been meeting to hash out the financial terms of a...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
Santa Monica Daily Press
Early voting starts
Early in-person voting is now open in Santa Monica at St Anne Church and Shrine. The church is the only early voting location in the City and all other in-person voting locations will open on November 5. Voters can speed up their check-in times at Vote Centers by scanning a...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Condemn Antisemitism
The Santa Monica Interfaith Council stands in unity with those mourning the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, commemorated on October 27, which took the lives of 11 souls. Hateful words can lead to violent actions. The Santa Monica Interfaith Council condemns acts of prejudice and hate in...
Santa Monica Daily Press
CEPS responds
In response to Wade Major’s letter “SMMUSD Problems” dated 10/25/22, we at Community for Excellent Public Schools (CEPS) offer these observations. 1. Mr. Major denigrates data about district and student achievement, asserting that a litany of personal grievances trump facts. Can you imagine likewise disregarding data about crime or traffic congestion? Maybe in a post-truth era data has become meaningless?
Santa Monica Daily Press
No on GS
MEASURE GS is ballot initiative that will raise taxes on both Commercial AND residential real estate sales valued at 8 million dollars and above. Why do the organizations and authors of Measure GS send postcards and flyers stating “Only wealthy real estate investors will pay this tax.” When you have to intentionally mislead people in order to get them to vote for your ballot initiative, what does that say about the merits of your policy? If passed, Santa Monica would have highest Real Estate Transfer Tax of EVERY CITY IN CALIFORNIA on real estate sales between 8 million – 25 million dollars.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
LA mayor's race: Rep. Bass accuses Caruso of conning voters over his plan to fix homelessness
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass called Rick Caruso's homelessness housing plan a "con" that voters should not be fooled by.
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Three stabbings in Downtown over four days
The Santa Monica Police Department has responded to three stabbings and a total of five knife-related crimes in the past four days with police saying they are already planning to increase patrols in the area. The first incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 24 at about 9:30 p.m. A witness said...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Volley-Ween event encouraged friendly competition to support local businesses
Beach: Clad in fish-scale pants and pelican hats, employees of local Santa Monica businesses went head to head this week in a beach volleyball tournament as part of a fundraiser for Santa MoniCares, an organization that brings together members of the city’s tourism industry to support local non-profits. Dubbed “Volley-Ween,” the event was the first of what the organization plans to make an annual occurrence. “We see it as a community-driven way to give back,” said President and CEO of Santa Monica Travel and Tourism Misti Kerns, who helped organize the inaugural event. In addition to being treated to friendly – but still competitive – volleyball, attendees at the event also participated in a costume contest and enjoyed food and drinks at Perry’s Cafe and Beach Rentals between matches. Participating teams including representatives from Loews Santa Monica Beach, Pierside Santa Monica, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows and the Santa Monica Police Department.
Curren Price denies de León’s claim he was invited to 2021 meeting
City Councilman Curren Price Tuesday denied being invited to the October 2021 meeting between three of his colleagues and a top county labor official that led to the City Hall racism scandal, after embattled Councilman Kevin de León said on a radio show that Price was “supposed” to be at the meeting.
