ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Class of 2023 Athlete Ethan O’Connor Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have added a much-coveted athlete to their growing recruiting class. Class of 2023 athlete Ethan O'Connor committed to UCLA football, the prospect announced Friday afternoon on Instagram. The cornerback-wide receiver hybrid told 247Sports that he informed the Bruins' coaching staff of his decision Tuesday and was announced as a UCLA commit before Los Alamitos' (CA) Senior Night game Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lee Corso Won’t Travel for ‘College GameDay’ at Jackson State

View the original article to see embedded media. For the third time this season, Lee Corso won’t be on the road with rest of the College GameDay crew. ESPN announced Friday that Corso will not travel to Jackson State due to a health issue. The company said Corso is “in good spirits” and hoping to re-join his peers on the road “soon.”
JACKSON, MS
Wichita Eagle

DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Unfurls Bet $5, Win $200 Offer For Huge NFL Week 8

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. “Early bird gets the worm” is one of those annoying axioms for those of us who like to sleep in. But even we don’t mind getting up early if we can bet on the NFL at 8:30 a.m. Kansas time, and that is exactly what we would do when the NFL is playing games in Europe. That makes this week the perfect time to sign up and use the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which gives you a chance to win $200 worth of free bets by simply winning one $5 bet.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts

LIV Golf's inaugural Team Championship began Friday at Trump National Doral in Miami, with $50 million up for grabs among a dozen teams. Eight teams faced off on Friday, with four advancing to Saturday's semifinals to play four teams who received first-round byes. Four teams will then play Sunday with one winning it all and splitting $16 million.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy