The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
krcgtv.com
Mexico officials identify person who threatened school
abc17news.com
Rock Bridge Principal explains large law enforcement presence at school Tuesday in email to parents
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock Bridge High School Principal Jacob Sirna sent an email to families Tuesday night to clarify why there was a large law enforcement presence at the school earlier that day. Sirna said there was no threat to students, but contacted law enforcement as part of their protocols....
fourstateshomepage.com
KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old construction worker from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed in northwest Missouri, officials said Thursday. The bridge was under construction when it fell on Wednesday in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City. The fatality was identified Thursday as Connor Ernst, who worked for a contractor at the bridge site. Clay County sheriff’s officials initially said two other construction workers were injured but later Wednesday said a third construction worker was on the bridge. The three workers were able to extricate themselves and suffered minor injuries, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police investigate officer-involved shooting & apparent suicide on MU campus
kjluradio.com
Mexico Public School District cancels Friday classes over online threats of shooting
kwos.com
Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe getting national attention on television segment
A popular Columbia restaurant will be featured Thursday evening on the “America’s Best Restaurant” segment. Ernie’s Café is located on East Walnut in downtown Columbia. It describes itself as Columbia’s oldest classic diner since 1934. Its best known for its French toast, Boone County ham, waffles, pork chops and other delicious items.
Columbia police to provide information about decades-old rape, attempted murder case
abc17news.com
Two women settle federal lawsuit with MU over Title IX complaints targeting basketball player
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Two women who sued the University of Missouri in 2019 over its handling of their Title IX complaints have settled with the school before trial. The two people -- identified in court only as Jane Doe 1 and 2 -- made the agreement to drop the lawsuit on Oct. 7. The two will receive $400,000 as part of the settlement, according to a copy of the document obtained by ABC 17 News through an open records request.
KOMU
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
kjluradio.com
LU faculty, staff to present spooky stories during Tales from the Crypt event on Halloween
If you like ghost stories, you might want to check out some spooky stories a group of professors at Lincoln University have conjured up. On Halloween, the Lincoln University Multidisciplinary Forum will present Tales from the Crypt. Presenters from different department at LU will make presentation on a variety of topics. A representative from Career Services will discuss resume dos and don’ts, but the other three presenters will focus on horror, massacres, and killers.
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Columbia man arrested for alleged enticement of a child
CORRECTION: The suspect's name is actually Cory Rickabaugh. He's also from Fulton, not Columbia.
22-year-old identified as victim in fatal Clay County bridge collapse
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Thursday that the victim of Wednesday’s fatal bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, was 22 years old.
kjluradio.com
DNA evidence from 1984 Columbia rape & attempted murder leads to North Carolina man
Charges are filed in a Columbia cold-case rape and attempted murder that happened nearly 40 years ago. The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday that James Wilson, 59, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday at his home. He’s charged with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree deadly assault. He’ll be extradited back to Missouri at a later date but is currently being held on a $1-million-dollar bond. Investigators went to the home of the victim Thursday to inform her of the arrest.
kjluradio.com
Two arrested in Jefferson City following custody exchange involving assault & a weapon
UPDATE: Charges have been filed against Chavez Kent of Columbia and Kaiya Ousley.
State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town destroyed by large brush fire
A small town about 20 miles southwest of Columbia is working to pick up the pieces after a massive fire destroyed nearly two dozen structures, leaving many homeless.
KOMU
Columbia physician charged with rape after Saturday assault
COLUMBIA — A Columbia physician was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape after an assault on Saturday. Travis Birkhead, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault after Columbia police responded to an assault of an adult female victim. According to a press release, the incident took place...
KOMU
The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter
COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
