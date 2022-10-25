ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Mexico officials identify person who threatened school

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Police and school authorities in Mexico say they have identified an individual who made a social media threat against two schools Thursday evening, causing the cancellation of classes Friday. According to a social media post from the Mexico School District, "When school resumes on Tuesday, November...
MEXICO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Worker killed in Missouri bridge collapse identified

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon. Connor Ernst, a 22-year old from California, Missouri, was pouring concrete when the bridge collapsed. Ernst and three other construction workers were trapped in a...
KEARNEY, MO
The Associated Press

1 construction worker dies in bridge collapse in Missouri

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old construction worker from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed in northwest Missouri, officials said Thursday. The bridge was under construction when it fell on Wednesday in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City. The fatality was identified Thursday as Connor Ernst, who worked for a contractor at the bridge site. Clay County sheriff’s officials initially said two other construction workers were injured but later Wednesday said a third construction worker was on the bridge. The three workers were able to extricate themselves and suffered minor injuries, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
KEARNEY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident where a University of Missouri Police officer discharged his weapon. Just before 9:30 Friday night, MUPD responded to a potential medical incident in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center on the University of Missouri campus. According to a news release, an officer went up The post University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Police investigate officer-involved shooting & apparent suicide on MU campus

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide and officer-involved shooting on the MU campus. The MU Police Department reports it was called to a medical incident Friday night around 9:25 in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center. As an officer was approaching a vehicle in the lot, he saw a man inside the vehicle holding a gun. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead, he raised the gun and fired it. The MUPD officer responded by firing one round.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe getting national attention on television segment

A popular Columbia restaurant will be featured Thursday evening on the “America’s Best Restaurant” segment. Ernie’s Café is located on East Walnut in downtown Columbia. It describes itself as Columbia’s oldest classic diner since 1934. Its best known for its French toast, Boone County ham, waffles, pork chops and other delicious items.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Two women settle federal lawsuit with MU over Title IX complaints targeting basketball player

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Two women who sued the University of Missouri in 2019 over its handling of their Title IX complaints have settled with the school before trial. The two people -- identified in court only as Jane Doe 1 and 2 -- made the agreement to drop the lawsuit on Oct. 7. The two will receive $400,000 as part of the settlement, according to a copy of the document obtained by ABC 17 News through an open records request.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

LU faculty, staff to present spooky stories during Tales from the Crypt event on Halloween

If you like ghost stories, you might want to check out some spooky stories a group of professors at Lincoln University have conjured up. On Halloween, the Lincoln University Multidisciplinary Forum will present Tales from the Crypt. Presenters from different department at LU will make presentation on a variety of topics. A representative from Career Services will discuss resume dos and don’ts, but the other three presenters will focus on horror, massacres, and killers.
kjluradio.com

DNA evidence from 1984 Columbia rape & attempted murder leads to North Carolina man

Charges are filed in a Columbia cold-case rape and attempted murder that happened nearly 40 years ago. The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday that James Wilson, 59, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday at his home. He’s charged with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree deadly assault. He’ll be extradited back to Missouri at a later date but is currently being held on a $1-million-dollar bond. Investigators went to the home of the victim Thursday to inform her of the arrest.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia physician charged with rape after Saturday assault

COLUMBIA — A Columbia physician was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape after an assault on Saturday. Travis Birkhead, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault after Columbia police responded to an assault of an adult female victim. According to a press release, the incident took place...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter

COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
COLUMBIA, MO

