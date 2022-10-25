Read full article on original website
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slow warm-up heading toward Halloween
PHOENIX — It's been a gorgeous week in the Valley of the Sun!. Highs climbed into the low 80s on Thursday and will do so again on Friday, putting us a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Mornings will stay chilly, with overnight lows in the...
ABC 15 News
Watch for freeway closures and restrictions around the Valley this weekend
The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing or restricting Valley freeways for road work at different locations and timeframes. This includes the I-10 EB in the East Valley again, along with I-17, Loop 101 (Pima), and Loop 303. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Eastbound...
ABC 15 News
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
ABC 15 News
Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-10 near 67th Avenue for second day in a row
PHOENIX — A portion of eastbound I-10 was shut down in the West Valley due to a deadly crash Friday morning. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. near 67th Avenue. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involved a motorcycle and a fatality was reported. The motorcyclist...
ABC 15 News
Tempe Co. looking forward to thrill Super Bowl fans with immersive technology
TEMPE, AZ — Putting the "wow" in the Super Bowl fan experience is all in a day's work inside bluemedia. “The customers are demanding, and the audience is demanding to see something they haven’t seen before,” said Jared Smith, founder of the Tempe-based company. He says that’s...
ABC 15 News
'It has affected us all': Valley farmers are feeling the toll of economic inflation
PHOENIX — No one is immune to inflation and farmers are no exception. Jesus Najera is one of them. He tells ABC15 he grew up farming, following his dad around in the fields in Mexico. Now Najera produces vegetables at Spaces of Opportunity, a community garden in south Phoenix....
ABC 15 News
Video shows multiple shots fired at Airbnb house party; Tempe police still searching for suspects
Tempe police are still looking for an unknown number of suspects who fired shots in a neighborhood during an Airbnb house party near University and Hardy drives. Police say they are still investigating the incident, not knowing why the suspects fired multiple shots around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials say no one was injured.
ABC 15 News
Rachel Mitchell, Julie Gunnigle talk priorities in race for Maricopa County Attorney
PHOENIX — ABC15 is keeping a close eye on the Maricopa County Attorney race, as the general election approaches. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell sat with ABC15 ahead of Election Day and talked about where she stands on important issues that impact the office. “We really hit the ground running...
ABC 15 News
Pedestrian killed in crash near 113th Street and Hunt Highway
A pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday morning in the southeast Valley. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred near 113th Street and Hunt Highway around 4:40 a.m. The pedestrian, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver involved remained at the...
ABC 15 News
Valley woman shares her secret to a long life at 107 years old
She's been alive for nearly 20 presidents, she was born during World War I, and now she's sharing her secret to a long life. Today marks the 107th birthday of Hazel Peterson. Born on October 28, 1915, she was just a few years old before the 19th amendment took effect - giving women the right to vote. Now two women are running for Governor of Arizona.
ABC 15 News
New grants aim to help combat underage drinking as event season ramps up in the Valley
The Arizona Department of Liquor has been awarded a $50,000 grant by the DUI Abatement Council, which is administered by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. They were also awarded a $96,100 grant to work on education among teenagers about the dangers of impaired driving with the goal of reducing the number of people killed or injured in DUI crashes on Arizona highways. This grant was awarded by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
ABC 15 News
Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services at all four of its Arizona locations
TEMPE, AZ — Planned Parenthood says it has resumed abortion procedures at its clinics in Arizona. "As of today, we are now booking appointments for abortion services throughout the state of Arizona," Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Fonteno said during a press conference at Planned Parenthood Arizona Tempe Health Center Thursday morning.
ABC 15 News
Construction worker with serious injuries after car crash
WADDELL — A construction worker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit during a car crash Saturday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Cotton Lane and Olive Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. MCSO says the construction worker...
ABC 15 News
Peter Piper Pizza has some spooky specials just in time for Halloween
Peter Piper Pizza is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Peter Piper Pizza was founded in Glendale, Arizona, by Tony Cavallo, in 1973. His vision was to create a neighborhood pizzeria serving authentic, high-quality food that he was accustomed to growing up at reasonable prices, in a family-friendly atmosphere. Tony starred in many early Peter Piper Pizza commercials wearing his trademark apron and chef's hat. His "come on over" catch phrase would soon become as memorable as Peter Piper Pizza itself.
ABC 15 News
Arrest made after burglary of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at the Phoenix campaign office of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. The office was burglarized overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to a statement from her representatives. It's unclear what items were taken from the office. Phoenix police announced Thursday...
ABC 15 News
MCSO jail attacks cost lives, millions in settlements
PHOENIX — The warnings were explicit and clear. Days before murdering another inmate, Maricopa County jail detainee Michael Schroeder told detention officers and mental health professionals he planned to kill someone. He also demonstrated how he would do it. “When we arrived at his cell, I was present the...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan to be sworn-in on Friday
PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department's newest chief will be officially sworn-in Friday. A ceremony for Michael Sullivan is set to take place mid-day within the city, according to the department. He took over as Phoenix PD’s interim chief in the middle of September, replacing Jeri Williams, who announced her...
ABC 15 News
What's needed to fight increasing suicide rates among Hispanic adults
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The pandemic revealed a deep mental health care crisis across our country, but research shows some communities struggled with mental health more than others—even before COVID hit. New research found that between 2010 and 2020, the suicide rate among Hispanic adults increased by more than...
