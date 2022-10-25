The Arizona Department of Liquor has been awarded a $50,000 grant by the DUI Abatement Council, which is administered by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. They were also awarded a $96,100 grant to work on education among teenagers about the dangers of impaired driving with the goal of reducing the number of people killed or injured in DUI crashes on Arizona highways. This grant was awarded by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

