Rain, Black Hawk helicopters dumping water helps contain McMinnville fire

Thanks to rain and Black Hawk helicopters dropping water, a large uncontained fire is under control, according to Warren County officials.

When an uncontrolled fire threatened Danielle Giunta's home, she piled her chickens into the back of her SUV and drove away from her Curtistown Road home in Warren County.

"We're safe," she said as the hens in the back cooed, "and homes can be replaced. Lives can't."

Warren County officials sent out the call for an evacuation Tuesday morning for residents along Isha Lane and Curtistown Road as they worked to knock back a stubborn fire ignited by a man who was accused of trespassing on land in the community, deputies with the sheriff's office said.

In a Tuesday Facebook post at 3:48 p.m., Matheny said the fire is not under control, saying the blaze has jumped the ridge and is moving towards the Hills Creek community. He asked all residents of Isha Lane to evacuate.

By 6:49 p.m., Warren County officials reported the fire was under control. Most of the firefighters and rescue personnel were sent home from the scene.

Although Matheny said the fire was under control, fire crews will continue monitoring areas residents living around the Isha, Curtistown and Hills Creek.

Although he is not asking for voluntary evacuation at this time, Matheny is asking residents to keep watch as strong winds blow through Tennessee.

Giunta was one of several residents forced to move to temporary shelter, ultimately taking refuge in a nearby hotel. Her chickens had to stay elsewhere.

"These men have not stopped," she said of the firefighters working against the weather that was soon to blow through Middle Tennessee. "They're incredible and I just pray that everyone is OK at the end of this."

Deputies were first called to the property on Isha Lane on Monday afternoon after Robert Vincent Halter, previously banned from the land, reportedly set up a camp and started a fire, according to authorities. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the fire uncontained and spreading.

Halter was taken into custody and charged with reckless burning and criminal trespassing.

Several volunteer fire departments, officials with Tennessee Forestry, the Warren County Emergency Management Agency and local medical personnel responded a short time later to the scene.

The fire kept spreading.

By 6 p.m., fire crews were working near Highway 8, urging residents to avoid the area, along with Curtistown Road. Warren County officials said 85 firefighters from five counties responded to the call, bringing with them 30 fire vehicles and bulldozers. An hour later, they said they had the fire contained but not under control.

"County Mayor Terry Bell will be requesting a State of Emergency for the purpose of obtaining the much needed resources to assist in this situation," a post on the Warren County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said.

By 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials put out the call to evacuate and set up a temporary shelter at the Harrison Ferry Fire Department.

A few hours later, Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. said the fire was about 30% contained but he was worried about the incoming weather. The National Weather Service predicted severe weather and high winds for Middle Tennessee for Tuesday afternoon.

"With the forecasted wind speed expected to increase today, the residents at Eagles Nest should be on high alert for any changes with this situation," according to a post on Facebook. "As you all know, with fire and winds, the situation can change quickly."

Terry Bell, a Warren County executive, said firefighters have been hampered by the terrain. The Tennessee National Guard lent the use of two helicopters to scoop up and drop water from a nearby pond on the flames.

"It's down in that gorge and it's places you could get down but you'd have to walk down slick slopes," he explained. "They've got a treacherous track down there."

Tennessean staff photographer George Walker contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rain, Black Hawk helicopters dumping water helps contain McMinnville fire