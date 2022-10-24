ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS News Battleground Tracker poll: Pennsylvania Senate contest narrows

By Anthony Salvanto
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGVqV_0ilo0mGD00

The party bases are consolidating around their candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate race, now a toss-up contest with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman ahead by two points heading into their debate Tuesday night. He led by five points a month ago.

To the extent there is attitudinal change, it's partly driven by more Republicans "coming home" toward Dr. Mehmet Oz: the percentage of Republicans saying they'd vote for their nominee is up to 94% from 87% last month.

In Tuesday night's debate, the economy, gas prices, crime and abortion are among top issues people want to hear about — and most don't think it is important to hear about Fetterman's health or Oz's residency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5Ial_0ilo0mGD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmJqB_0ilo0mGD00

Last month, voters said a debate was somewhat important — especially Republicans — and today voters are somewhat likely to watch it. Thirty percent of voters overall say they're very likely to tune in. (Perhaps this will rise even higher once Pennsylvanians, at least in the Philadelphia area, remember that the World Series doesn't start until Friday.) And they want to hear about the economy, police and crime, gas prices and abortion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzxwJ_0ilo0mGD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JugHw_0ilo0mGD00

Both candidates are down in enthusiasm. Oz's voters are not more enthusiastic about him than before, even as they back him. And fewer Fetterman backers are very enthusiastic about Fetterman, even as they back him. As in many contests, partisans are often reminded by campaigns of reasons to feel negatively toward the opposition, and that certainly seems to be the case here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbZh8_0ilo0mGD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBQKf_0ilo0mGD00

The prospective electorate has become more partisan than last month's — that is, the set of likely voters is more dominated by those affiliating with either Republicans or Democrats — including those who say they will definitely vote or have already voted. Over nine in 10 of each candidate's backers say they would not consider voting the other way.

That's consistent with a turnout-driven campaign in which few voters switch sides, and there are fewer self-identified independent likely voters left. The ones that are in the mix are more for Fetterman. Meanwhile some voters, mostly Democrats, have reported casting ballots by mail already, which is reflected in the topline estimate.

This month a slightly smaller majority say Fetterman is healthy enough to serve, driven by Republicans who say "no" in greater numbers now — only a quarter of Republicans say he is — once again suggesting the campaign themes are working with the party bases, but not as much beyond them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3XTq_0ilo0mGD00

The economy and inflation remain top concerns by wide margins. Crime is essentially unchanged in relative importance from last month. (It's a mere two points up and remains below the economy and inflation, all of which also show incremental upticks.) However, that issue appears to be giving cover to partisans and may be helping Oz with the GOP base. As Republicans run ads about Fetterman's approach to crime and criminal justice, it's Republicans and Oz voters who are most apt to say the topic carries more importance. For Democrats and independents, the topic matters comparably less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxI0y_0ilo0mGD00

Likewise, with ads run by Democrats regarding Oz's views on abortion, it's Democrats who are most apt to say that issue is important. It tops the importance list for Democrats, and Fetterman keeps a large lead among voters saying abortion is very important.

This CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker survey was conducted with a statewide representative sample of 1,084 registered voters in Pennsylvania interviewed between October 21-24, 2022. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, education and geographic region based on the U.S. Census Current Population Survey, as well as to 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±4.1 points.

Toplines

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden's presidency.Appearing on stage five months after his stroke, Fetterman, Pennsylvania's 53-year-old lieutenant governor, struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong televised event.That was no surprise for medical professionals, who noted that the format, including time limits on answers, was the opposite of what a person recovering from a stroke would need to support his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn't commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, speaking haltingly throughout the hourlong event more than five months after experiencing a stroke.Fetterman, Pennsylvania's 53-year-old lieutenant governor, has acknowledged that he "almost died" after suffering a stroke in May. On Tuesday night, he addressed what he called the "elephant in the room.""I had a stroke. He's never let me forget that," Fetterman said of his Republican opponent. "And I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

More than 700,000 people in Pennsylvania already have voted in the 2022 election

The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a week away, but more than half a million Pennsylvania voters already have cast their ballots, according to early voting data. The United States Elections Project, which draws voting numbers from state officials, says Pennsylvania already has received 733,370 ballots. That's nearly 55% of the 1,351,159 mail ballots requested by state voters, and those ballots have a distinctly liberal bias.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Divide in Pennsylvania voters as Senate election draws closer

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "I really like this guy though 'cause you know he's legit, you know he's been around, and he's doing his thing for Pennsylvania," said Joe Carr of East Stroudsburg about Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman. The battle between Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania’s governor leads the executive branch of the state government. The governor can veto bills passed by the General Assembly, requiring a two-third majority to override. The governor also staffs state agencies. Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has reached his term limit and is not eligible to seek re-election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso

The lieutenant governor steps in if the governor can't complete the term, presides over the state Senate and chairs the Board of Pardons. Incumbent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) is not seeking re-election and is currently running for U.S. Senate. Third Party Candidates: The following third-party candidates will also appear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

'I got knocked down but I got back up:' Fetterman rallies voters in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rockstar Dave Matthews got the crowd going at Stage AE on Wednesday night at a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. "He's a working man and he works for the working people, come on, everybody, we gotta get it right," he said at the rally. Matthews took the stage after Fetterman and his wife spoke to the crowd, addressing last night's debate. Fetterman admitted he struggled but said he believes voters will hear the messages both candidates were putting out. He added that doing the debate sent a message. "After that stroke, I got knocked down, but I got back up," Fetterman said. "I'm going to fight for everyone in Pennsylvania that ever got knocked down and had to get back up." Fetterman said his campaign raised more than $2 million in donations after the debate. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Senate passes bill amending Controlled Substances Act of 1972

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Senate has advanced a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips in the Commonwealth. The bill passed unanimously on Wednesday and was sent to Governor Tom Wolf's desk on Thursday. It amends the Controlled Substances Act of 1972, which categorized the strips of paraphernalia, making them illegal to own. Allegheny County has said so far in 2022, fentanyl has been involved in 88 percent of accidental overdose deaths. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmakers send Wolf large package of energy tax credits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State lawmakers have voted for an array of tax credits, including a massive incentive designed to help Pennsylvania land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies.Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's spokeswoman said Thursday that he was reviewing the legislation that passed shortly before the General Assembly adjourned late Wednesday until after the Nov. 8 election.The package of tax credits, being called the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, would provide $50 million annually for an entity that gets approved for a regional hydrogen hub, $30 million annually to help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmakers' efforts to overturn Wolf's veto of 'Markie's Law' fail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Efforts to overturn Governor Tom Wolf's veto of "Markie's Law" have failed.The state House fell short of the necessary votes earlier this week.The legislation was drafted after the killing of 8-year-old Markie Mason, who was stabbed to death by a man who was paroled at the end of his minimum sentence even after being convicted of violent assaults while in prison.The bill aimed to postpone consideration of a violent inmate's parole an additional two years following their minimum release date. The governor says this proposes an ineffective structure of mandatory parole denial.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Republicans file articles of impeachment against Philly DA Larry Krasner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. Legislators gathered at the State Capital in Harrisburg to make the announcement. The filing comes on the heels of a house committee report, criticizing Kranser's administration and his record as district attorney. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy