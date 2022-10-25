ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
The Washington Informer

Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections

With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Washington Informer

Kamala Harris Touts Plan to Support Black-Owned Businesses

Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech promoting the Biden-Harris administration’s program to support community banks and financial institutions has resonated with Black business leaders in the District. Harris spoke during the Freedman’s Bank Forum at the U.S. Treasury Department on Oct. 4.  The post Kamala Harris Touts Plan to Support Black-Owned Businesses appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Students Launch Campaign for Higher Summer Youth Employment Wages

This past summer, Marcus Williams and his brother Germaine picked up trash, installed bird boxes and painted benches at Kingman Island near the shuttered RFK Stadium in Ward 7 as part of a job they secured through the Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP). The post Students Launch Campaign for Higher Summer Youth Employment Wages appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy