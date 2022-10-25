Read full article on original website
CO Senate candidate Joe O’Dea sees ‘overwhelming’ crisis on border visit, says Biden, dems 'doing nothing'
Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe O'Dea visited the U.S. southern border, describing an "overwhelming" situation and calling for a "comprehensive" solution.
Biden Admin Announces Millions for Mental Health Crisis
The HHS announced a new funding opportunity for states to develop and transform Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics to address the country's mental health crisis. The post Biden Admin Announces Millions for Mental Health Crisis appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Biden Pardons All Federal, D.C. Convictions for Simple Marijuana Possession
Reaction proved swift and mostly supportive to President Joe Biden’s October 6 announcement that he’s issuing full pardons for all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. The post Biden Pardons All Federal, D.C. Convictions for Simple Marijuana Possession appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Biden Admin Responds to Crump Lawsuit: ‘We Support Black Farmers, Too’
The Biden administration said it has as much concern for the plight of Black and minority farmers as anyone else. The post Biden Admin Responds to Crump Lawsuit: ‘We Support Black Farmers, Too’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
‘Our Lives Are At Stake’: Protesters from Louisiana’s Cancer Alley March to the White House
Protesters demanded President Biden declare a climate emergency to stop more polluting plants from being built in their communities. The post ‘Our Lives Are At Stake’: Protesters from Louisiana’s Cancer Alley March to the White House appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Kamala Harris Touts Plan to Support Black-Owned Businesses
Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech promoting the Biden-Harris administration’s program to support community banks and financial institutions has resonated with Black business leaders in the District. Harris spoke during the Freedman’s Bank Forum at the U.S. Treasury Department on Oct. 4. The post Kamala Harris Touts Plan to Support Black-Owned Businesses appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Conservative justices may end affirmative action in college admissions — and beyond
Does the pursuit of admissions diversity by Harvard and the University of North Carolina violate civil rights laws? Supreme Court to decide.
Bowser Urges D.C. Residents to Seek Student Loan Forgiveness
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging residents to take advantage of programs offered by the city and federal governments to help them pay off their student loan debts. The post Bowser Urges D.C. Residents to Seek Student Loan Forgiveness appeared first on The Washington Informer.
House Jan. 6 Committee Formally Subpoenas Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has raised the stakes, issuing a subpoena on Friday to former President Donald J. Trump. The post House Jan. 6 Committee Formally Subpoenas Trump appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Business, Bank Groups Sue to Stop CFPB’s Fight Against Financial Discrimination
Two of the nation's largest and most influential business groups filed a lawsuit against the CFPB and its director. The post Business, Bank Groups Sue to Stop CFPB’s Fight Against Financial Discrimination appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Students Launch Campaign for Higher Summer Youth Employment Wages
This past summer, Marcus Williams and his brother Germaine picked up trash, installed bird boxes and painted benches at Kingman Island near the shuttered RFK Stadium in Ward 7 as part of a job they secured through the Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP). The post Students Launch Campaign for Higher Summer Youth Employment Wages appeared first on The Washington Informer.
