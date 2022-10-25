Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
CBD For Skin Infections And Allergies
View the original article about the CBD For Skin Infections And Allergies at CBD Catalogs. Skin infections and allergies usually occur when your body reacts to some harmful foreign substances. The reaction can be caused by bacteria, fungus, viruses, chemicals, and even some foods and drinks. Skin allergies might lead to irritation, itching, and many other uncomfortable symptoms. Allergies can develop anywhere in your body, but it is now possible for you to control them with the aid of natural products like cannabidiol (CBD).
L.A. Weekly
How CBD Helps With Pet Allergies
View the original article about CBD soaps and how they can help you at Does CBD Help. There can be a wide range of health issues that affect your pets and skin allergies are one of the common problems among them. This condition can irritate your pets and makes their lives difficult, and it can be heartbreaking for you to see them struggle. However, now you can relieve different health conditions in your pets naturally with the aid of a compound known as cannabidiol (CBD). Unlike other prescription medications, this compound can be safe and effective for your pets. Also, it can alleviate a wide range of health issues in your furry friends including mental and physical conditions.
L.A. Weekly
The Health Benefits Of Pumpkin
A fun article from our sister publication in Florida – Laker/Lutz News – has been published, detailing all the ways in which to make tasty and healthy pumpkin-based recipes for fall. In this special report by Shari Bresin, along with Pasco County Extension intern, Syreeta McDonald, the health benefits of consuming pumpkin are explored and recipe for creamy pumpkin soup is shared.
L.A. Weekly
Dr. Bander Aithan: I Always Recommend Non-Invasive Procedures Rather Than Full-Blown Surgery to My Patients
Science and technology attempt to improve people’s living standards in various ways, and one of them is differentiated medical care, where treatment quality and quality of life are significantly improved. This gave rise to non-invasive procedures that have saved people’s lives without the need to go for (and endure the pain and complications of) a full-blown surgery. Dr. Bander Aithan talks about why he prefers non-invasive treatments over full-blown operations.
L.A. Weekly
A Comparison Between Kratom And Cannabidiol
View the original article about the Kratom And Cannabidiol at The Right CBD Products. Kratom and cannabidiol have been gaining popularity, so it is natural for one to think of comparing the potential benefits and effects of the two. Hemp CBD has been much talked about in the world of naturopathy for a while now. It is a well-known alternative medicine for several health conditions.
L.A. Weekly
Cannabis Users Are Denied Liver Transplants For No Apparent Reason, Study Finds
A study looked into the supposed risk between liver transplants and marijuana users, an issue that has long prevented these people from getting the organs they need. Despite the fact that large percentages of the US population are cannabis users, they’re often excluded from receiving liver transplants. This procedure is one that saves lives, and showcases an instance in which cannabis users are discriminated against.
L.A. Weekly
Top Tips for using FOREO Facial Cleansing Devices
When it comes to facial cleansing devices, it’s no secret that using them correctly can be a game-changer. Whether you are new to the skincare niche or you want to elevate your routine to its highest potential, knowing how to utilise your FOREO device could make all the difference.
