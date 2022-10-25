ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Six Cool and Unique Businesses Up for Sale in Michigan

Cool business opportunities can be found all over Michigan right now. Most people have thought about starting or owning their own business at one point in their lives. Sometimes you just need a change of pace when it comes to working. Other times people are just sick of working for someone else. If you feel like this, just know that Michigan is full of opportunities for you.
MICHIGAN STATE
Will Grand Blanc Ever Get Cannabis Shops?

Since moving back to Michigan, a couple of months ago, I've noticed cannabis shops on many corners in Flint and Burton... and the unmistakable scent in many public places. Genesee County and Michigan residents, in general, are enjoying marijuana. Many states are still in the process of legalizing. Weed is slowly, but surely, losing its "gateway drug" image from the 1980s.
GRAND BLANC, MI
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food

Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
5 Grumpy Co-Workers You’ll Meet In Genesee County

Fall and Winter leads to moodier people, in general. Many of the folks we work with will also be irritable or exhibit behaviors we don't notice as much during happier moods in the spring and summer -- the sunshine really does hit different. #1 Grumpy Co-worker: Never enough sleep or...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
26 Funny Definitions of Michigan Cities from Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary doesn’t hold anything back when describing places in Michigan. For those that may not know, urbandictionary.com is a site you can go to and find the definitions for slang words, phrases, acronyms, and more that are used in society today. If you are having trouble keeping up with your teenager and don’t know what the hell they are saying, urbandictionary.com has the answers you are looking for.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family

Imagine learning that you've just won a huge Powerball prize but you aren't able to share the news. That's what happened to a Grand Blanc man who just won $100,000. Lawrence Thomas matched four white balls and the Powerball in the October 10 Powerball drawing. Thomas' $50,000 win was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the Power Play. But there was a problem: He had to wait all day to share the news with family and friends that he'd won.
GRAND BLANC, MI
A Few Things You’ll Never Hear At Flint’s New Chick-Fil-A

For those of you that haven't had the pleasure of eating Chick-Fil-A, you're in for a new addiction of delectable proportions. Famous for chicken sandwiches, nugs and customer service. They'll be opening early 2023 off Miller Road & Austins Parkway on the current sonic property. Speaking of customer service, think...
FLINT, MI
Free Holiday Walk At Bicentennial Park In Grand Blanc

Spoiler alert, the holiday season is expensive. Things add up very quickly, from Christmas dinner to presents, and don't forget traveling expenses like gas and airfare. It's almost impossible to stay on budget, so when a free holiday event comes up, take full advantage of it. One such event happens...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date

The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
FENTON, MI
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

