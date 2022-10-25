Read full article on original website
Related
Should Halloween Be On The Last Saturday Of October?
There is always talk of moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October, but will it ever really happen?. My guess - is not so much. We can't even get rid of daylight saving time, do you really think the date to celebrate Halloween will change? Like I said, not so much.
Webberville Farm Creates 12 Acre Michigan V. Michigan State Rivalry Maze
Just in time for the big game this weekend, an Ingham County farm has created a maze that's not just Maze and Blue, but also pays tribute to the Green and White. Loretta Benjamin runs Choice Farms in Webberville. She tells WLNS-TV in Lansing that the maze is spread over 12 acres and has over four miles of trails.
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Six Cool and Unique Businesses Up for Sale in Michigan
Cool business opportunities can be found all over Michigan right now. Most people have thought about starting or owning their own business at one point in their lives. Sometimes you just need a change of pace when it comes to working. Other times people are just sick of working for someone else. If you feel like this, just know that Michigan is full of opportunities for you.
Man Bursts Into Tears After Winning $260k Lottery in Oakland County
A 58-year-old Genesee County man became very emotional after recently winning a substantial amount of money from the Michigan Lottery. SEE ALSO: Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family. The lucky winner scored a whopping $261,377 while playing Club Keno The Jack....
Will Grand Blanc Ever Get Cannabis Shops?
Since moving back to Michigan, a couple of months ago, I've noticed cannabis shops on many corners in Flint and Burton... and the unmistakable scent in many public places. Genesee County and Michigan residents, in general, are enjoying marijuana. Many states are still in the process of legalizing. Weed is slowly, but surely, losing its "gateway drug" image from the 1980s.
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food
Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
5 Grumpy Co-Workers You’ll Meet In Genesee County
Fall and Winter leads to moodier people, in general. Many of the folks we work with will also be irritable or exhibit behaviors we don't notice as much during happier moods in the spring and summer -- the sunshine really does hit different. #1 Grumpy Co-worker: Never enough sleep or...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Oh, Michigan, These Five Weather Memes Are So You
When all else fails, we can talk about everyone's favorite subject: The weather. Here in Michigan, we love to talk about it - and complain about it - almost as much as we do the damn roads. Just for fun, we found the five best weather memes that are floating...
26 Funny Definitions of Michigan Cities from Urban Dictionary
Urban Dictionary doesn’t hold anything back when describing places in Michigan. For those that may not know, urbandictionary.com is a site you can go to and find the definitions for slang words, phrases, acronyms, and more that are used in society today. If you are having trouble keeping up with your teenager and don’t know what the hell they are saying, urbandictionary.com has the answers you are looking for.
Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family
Imagine learning that you've just won a huge Powerball prize but you aren't able to share the news. That's what happened to a Grand Blanc man who just won $100,000. Lawrence Thomas matched four white balls and the Powerball in the October 10 Powerball drawing. Thomas' $50,000 win was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the Power Play. But there was a problem: He had to wait all day to share the news with family and friends that he'd won.
A Few Things You’ll Never Hear At Flint’s New Chick-Fil-A
For those of you that haven't had the pleasure of eating Chick-Fil-A, you're in for a new addiction of delectable proportions. Famous for chicken sandwiches, nugs and customer service. They'll be opening early 2023 off Miller Road & Austins Parkway on the current sonic property. Speaking of customer service, think...
Free Holiday Walk At Bicentennial Park In Grand Blanc
Spoiler alert, the holiday season is expensive. Things add up very quickly, from Christmas dinner to presents, and don't forget traveling expenses like gas and airfare. It's almost impossible to stay on budget, so when a free holiday event comes up, take full advantage of it. One such event happens...
Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date
The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
Royal Oak is Home to Michigan’s First Self-Serving Taproom
No more waiting to get your next beer, you can now get it yourself at Lincoln Tap, Michigan's first fully self-serving taproom. Lincoln Tap is Michigan’s first self-service taproom serving beer from Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project. I never thought I'd see the day when you could...
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0