Vinemont Jack’s to open late this month

VINEMONT, Ala. – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) on Monday announced it will open its new location in Vinemont late this month. Located at 680 Patton Drive, right off U.S. Highway 31 North in front of Vinemont Schools, the restaurant has been under construction since June 2022 and marks the 169th Jack’s location in the company’s home state of Alabama.

“We are ready to soon serve the community of Vinemont with our fresh, quality Southern food and look forward to opening in the coming weeks,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We have our roots in the great state of Alabama and are excited to serve our home state in an added location.”

The Vinemont Jack’s will feature the newly launched Jack’s Southern Charm architecture design that features a large dining room for dine-in guests to enjoy, a large interior window for customers to watch their biscuits being made from scratch and large porch seating areas outside. A drive-thru will also be a highlight of the location.

To celebrate another successful opening of an Alabama-based Jack’s, the restaurant will be delivering biscuits to local schools the morning of the grand opening. Additionally, Jack’s will offer 12 weeks of online-exclusive giveaways, prizes and promotions accessible by downloading the Jack’s app .

Individuals in and around the Vinemont community are encouraged to apply for available part- and full-time positions. All Jack’s employees receive benefits, such as health and dental insurance, flexible hours and weekly pay. Interested job seekers can apply at www.eatatjacks.com .

For more information on Jack’s Family Restaurants, visit www.eatatjacks.com . For exclusive offers and promotions, download the Jack’s app.