Judgement Day at the Pownalborough Court House, 4:30-8 p.m. Tickets required and must be ordered in advance. People of all ages who appreciate a creepy Halloween activity can look forward to special haunted tours at the Pownalborough Court House. Participants will experience a tour of the haunted court house and cemetery with hauntings provided by people portraying the ghosts of Pownalborough’s past. An outdoor fire with seating will allow guests to enjoy the grounds before or after their tour.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO