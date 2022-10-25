Read full article on original website
Richard Curtis Masters
Richard Curtis Masters, 81, of Round Pond, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022 at Sussman House in Rockport. The son of George S. Masters and Edith Mae Masters, he was born on May 21, 1941, at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta. He attended grammar school at Washington School in Round...
Caleb Gilmore Packard
Caleb Gilmore Packard, great father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, died peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022. He was born on March 27, 1993 to Nathan and Valarie, and he was an extra special identical twin brother to Cole. Caleb attended Waldoboro schools and graduated from Medomak Valley High School...
Halloween and Fall Events
Judgement Day at the Pownalborough Court House, 4:30-8 p.m. Tickets required and must be ordered in advance. People of all ages who appreciate a creepy Halloween activity can look forward to special haunted tours at the Pownalborough Court House. Participants will experience a tour of the haunted court house and cemetery with hauntings provided by people portraying the ghosts of Pownalborough’s past. An outdoor fire with seating will allow guests to enjoy the grounds before or after their tour.
TOWN OF NOBLEBORO
Maine Press Association inducts Chris and Paula Roberts into Hall of Fame
Joined by friends, colleagues, and coworkers, four generations of the Roberts family celebrated Chris and Paula Roberts’ induction into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 22. The induction ceremony was a part of the organization’s annual conference, which was held in person...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18-25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Oct. 20, Steven E. Case, 58, Lewiston, violating condition of release, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson. Oct. 20, Frederick P. Akusis, 32,...
Saltwater Gallery Artists Included in ‘Art in ME’
Two artist members of the Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor were juried into the Boothbay Region Artists Federation show “Art in ME.”. Kay Miller had two monoprints chosen, “Cradle of Civilization” and “Tangled Garden.” Betsy Palmer’s watercolor “Harbor Mates” was also exhibited. The reception was held at the Boothbay Region Artists Federation gallery on Friday, Oct. 8 and will be on display until Saturday, Nov. 13.
Medomak football advances past Belfast
Medomak Valley football wrapped up their season with a 6-2 record, and the top seed in Class C North Crabtree Standings. The Panthers defeated eighth seed Belfast 51-0 on Sat., Oct. 29 in a quarter-final game at McMann Field in Bath. Hayden Staples and Chase Peaslee had two touchdowns each,...
Waldoboro Special Town Meeting
The Waldoboro Board of Selectmen has called a Special Town Meeting for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Town Office, Waldoboro, Maine then and there to vote on the following articles:. Warrant Article 1 – To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting. Warrant...
Whitefield Chicken Pies for Takeout
The Kings Mills Union Hall Association volunteers are gathering soon at the historic building in Whitefield to roll out the pastry and cook the organization’s signature chicken pies. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, supper gatherings had been held each fall for many years, but in 2021 and again this year,...
Lincoln Theater, Peace Gallery to Screen Award-Winning Doc
As Veterans Day approaches, the Lincoln Theater has partnered with The Peace Gallery in Damariscotta for a showing of award-winning documentary “The Wake Up Call.”. The film introduces viewers to Vietnam veteran, peace activist, humanitarian, double amputee, and prosthetist Dave Evans. It opens in West Virginia coal country in...
Fall Into Outdoor Adventure with Hearty Roots
This slideshow requires JavaScript. This fall, Hearty Roots will resume its outing club for young adventurers. Each week, outing club participants meet at a local trail in small groups to bike, hike, practice outdoor skills and, in true Hearty Roots style, reflect on their experiences in their journals. These immersive programs help club members connect with themselves, their peers, and the natural beauty around them.
LEGAL ADVERTISING
On or about October 13, 2022, the Town of Waldoboro will submit a request to the Department of Economic and Community Development (OCD) for the release of CDBG funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake the project described as:. To...
