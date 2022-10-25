Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Could be as Profitable as Avalanche and Binance Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is all anyone is talking about right now due to its record growth in the crypto industry. Although a relatively new coin, and a meme coin at that, can it perform as well as huge projects like Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB)? Expectations are high, and the community is hopeful that the Big Eyes Coin project will surpass these cryptos to be a dominant coin in the crypto markets.
NEWSBTC
Toncoin Price Prediction: is $10 a realistic goal? Yes, TON and Dash 2 Trade are both set to reach $10
Some investors believe that Toncoin can reach $10 because it reached almost $6 in November 2021. The crypto market has revealed that coins can surpass their all-time high by at least 2x. A Toncoin prediction of $10 is realistic. Another coin that can reach $10 is D2T. It’s the native...
NEWSBTC
Here’s The Reason Vault-Backed Crypto Like Uniglo.io Will Outperform Non-Backed Like Fantom And DeFiChain
Many years ago, traditional fiat currencies had their own store of value in a reserve or vault. This meant that an equivalent amount was stored in reserves for every dollar in circulation to back up its price. But these reserves were sold off to raise central funds, removing the gold peg from the system.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?
Bitcoin price has again registered an uptick in the last 24 hours. In that timeframe, the coin has surged by 3%. This has also helped other major altcoins turn green at press time. In the past week, BTC has rallied almost 8%. If the bulls keep pushing, then claiming the...
NEWSBTC
Stellar, The Sandbox And Big Eyes Coin – Why You Should Get These Cryptos Today
You may be forgiven for thinking that all the doom and gloom surrounding the “crypto winter” has resulted in a complete shutdown of the industry. If a market loses more than two trillion dollars in valuation, it is difficult to be optimistic about its chances of survival. However, that’s not the case at all with cryptocurrency.
NEWSBTC
Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Impact The Price?
The largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in the U.S. by hash rate and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a bankruptcy warning in a filing with the SEC on Oct. 26. Shortly thereafter, the stock took a nosedive. The stock plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. While the CORZ stock was trading at $10.43 at the beginning of the year, it is now down 97% year-to-date.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes, BNB, and Algorand Are Smart Investments To Make For The Next Bull Market
Cryptocurrency investments have grown over time as more of the global population realizes its potential. As a result, the market has drawn the attention of investors and traders from many areas. With more newcomers entering the crypto space, it’s essential to understand the potential of each coin and map the route to realizing massive ROI from your investments.
NEWSBTC
Find out how Snowfall Protocol is outshining Minifootball and EverETH!
Do you want to maximize earnings from your investment? If so, Snowfall Protocol (SNW),. Minifootball (MINIFOOTBALL) and EverETH (EVERETH) are the tokens you should look at! Market experts have identified these tokens as having the maximum ROI potential. Minifootball (MINIFOOTBALL) One of the most popular trends in cryptocurrency over the...
NEWSBTC
ETH Breaches $1,500 Level As Ethereum Adds Over $20 Billion To Its Market Cap
Ethereum (ETH), regarded by the crypto community as the “king of altcoins,” is finally being talked about in a positive way after being the recipient of negative criticisms as it failed to capitalize on its loudly-hyped “merge” update. After all, following the bullish momentum that propelled...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Devs Try To Leverage Price Surge As Smart Contracts Reach New High
Ethereum rallied with the rest of the crypto market, reaching above $1,500 to land at a new one-month high. As the market rallied, developers had roused from their slumber looking to take advantage of the renewed interest in the market. This saw the number of new smart contracts deployed on the network reach new 2022 highs.
NEWSBTC
Why XRP Holders Who Are Taking Profit Should Check These Data In The Coming Days
XRP has struggled to break out of a narrow range over the last few weeks and has failed to make any significant progress in terms of price pump. XRP struggles to surpass he crucial $0.53 resistance marker. The altcoin is swinging between narrow ranges in terms of price movement. Whales...
NEWSBTC
Toncoin, Cardano, and Snowfall Protocol are Top Trending Coins
Toncoin (TON), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are the top growing projects that crypto investors should have in their profile. In this article, we will give an overview of Toncoin (TON), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) in more detail and explain why Snowfall Protocol should definitely be in your profile.
NEWSBTC
Terra Community Burns 25 Billion LUNC Tokens, Will It Reach The Highs?
The Terra Classic LUNC has been putting more effort into resuscitation its new position in the crypto space. Unfortunately, the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and LUNA collapse in May caused a massive loss in the industry. The crisis intensified the crypto winter of the year, leading to the loss of billions of dollars.
NEWSBTC
Why The DOGE Price Rally Could Foretell An Altcoin Season
The DOGE price action brings reminisces of the 2021 bull run to crypto traders and market participants. The meme coin is trending to the upside, supported by the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. The billionaire purchased the social media for over $40 billion, and the market expects Dogecoin to play a role in its future.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Looks To Hit $1 Target After Breaching Major Resistance
MATIC didn’t have to wait for Bitcoin to initiate a price rally and cause the USDT dominance to decline just to have a bullish momentum. In fact, according to tracking from Coingecko, the cryptocurrency managed to increase its value by 24.3% over the last 30 days – the same period where most digital currencies struggled to stay on the green zone.
NEWSBTC
Solana: A Quick Evaluation Of How The Blockchain Performed In Q3 This Year
The crypto bear market that began in May has hurt Solana just as much as the rest of the market. CoinGecko reported a massive 16.4 percent increase, and the price of SOL is now at $32.27 at the time of writing. Messari’s most recent quarter on quarter performance evaluation of...
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Bulls Handle The Wheels As Avax Could Break $18.5 Resistance
AVAX’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $18 with eyes set on $20. AVAX could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $20.
NEWSBTC
How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token
Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
NEWSBTC
MECI COIN (MECI) Integrates with FY Entertainment to Expand Business Network in Southeast Asian Market
On October 20, P2E blockchain gaming platform MECI COIN (MECI) signed a business agreement with FY Entertainment for joint marketing and business cooperation. The main intention of this new deal is to reveal “Metaverse” technology in the Southeast Asian market, with the presence of FY Entertainment. MECI relies...
NEWSBTC
Meta’s Reality Labs Reports $3.6 Billion In Losses, When Will It End?
Meta (formerly Facebook) officially declared its entry into the metaverse space last year with the Reality Labs division. Its announcement had understandably triggered the popularity of metaverse projects and their tokens during this time, as a lot went on to rally to billions of dollars in market cap. However, while Meta had been able to trigger positive growth for other metaverse projects, it has been unable to do so for itself as it reports another quarter of massive losses.
