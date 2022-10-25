We know that the next two weeks for USC football should be manageable even with the tidal wave of injuries which has swamped the Trojans. Cal and Colorado are arguably the two worst teams in the Pac-12. (Colorado is easily the worst team in the conference; Cal being No. 11 is debatable, but the Golden Bears lost to Colorado and look very limited right now.) USC can rest a lot of players if it is unsure they are healthy.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO