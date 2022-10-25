Read full article on original website
Capito announces CDS awards to improve West Virginia’s Emergency Preparedness
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) announces the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) will receive $1,663,000 through two congressionally directed spending requests. The funding will help supply alternate power to facilities and plants across West Virginia. Additionally, the funding will improve reliability, particularly during...
Utility assistance available to West Virginia homeowners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – As winter closes in, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program offers assistance for homeowners who need help paying utility bills. West Virginia homeowners who meet income qualifications and demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship can apply for assistance with past-due housing costs. Additionally, the program helps cover...
DHHR reports 769 active COVID 19 cases; 11 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 27, 2022, there are currently 769 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,513 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission accepting nominations for 2023 “Living the Dream” awards
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission is seeking nominations for the 2023 “Living the Dream “Awards. Public members can nominate individuals and organizations as candidates for the awards. Completed nomination packets must be postmarked before 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 5.
