Chatham County, GA

WSAV News 3

Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Former Savannah officer involved in deadly shooting also arrested for DUI

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer that was at the center of an officer-involved shooting investigation was fired for an unrelated reason, according to the police department. WTOC has confirmed 27-year-old Ernest Ferguson was arrested for driving drunk last month. He was already suspended for fatally shooting...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Port Wentworth child reunited with parents

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 1:20 p.m.: The child's parents have been found. Initial report: Police in Port Wentworth need your help identifying a young child they found alone Thursday. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police issued a statement saying they found the child near...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WTGS

Savannah police fire officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee in June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah police officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee on June 24 was terminated on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a representative with SPD. The officer, Ernest Ferguson, was terminated for "an incident unrelated to the officer-involved shooting investigation," a statement from SPD spokesperson Bianca Johnson read.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'

It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO seeks suspect in overnight shooting in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department (BCSO) is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man late Tuesday night. On Oct. 25, at approximately 11:40 p.m., BCSO deputies were called to Enmarket gas station located in the 3000 block of Trask Parkway in Burton for a complaint of gunfire. Upon […]
BURTON, SC
WTGS

Jasper County deputies arrest man after fatal shooting

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old man after a deadly shooting in Yemassee Tuesday night. According to officials, deputies responded to a residence on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area at around 9:30 p.m. When officers and emergency services arrived,...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

SAVANNAH, GA. — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child's remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon called police...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
SAVANNAH, GA

