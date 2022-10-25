Read full article on original website
‘SNL’: Jack Harlow Flies ‘First Class’ Back to 1977
Jack Harlow as a drunk frat guy dressed as giant tampon, his musical offerings felt like a revelation. The Louisville rapper played three songs from his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You, starting with the confessional booty call, “Lil Secret.” “I told my therapist about you, she always takes your side,” he sang, as angelic as his Diddy-white pantsuit. “Ain’t nobody I love more, I just need more time.” Harlow is lover not a fighter. As he told Rolling Stone in his March 2022 cover story: “I am poetic, but I want some ass.”
Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory
I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
The untold story of 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space,' the creepiest film in Central California history
"We never anticipated this in a million years."
Best Bets: Free Soul/Funk Concert In San Jose’S St. James Park
A civic improvement project in San Jose might not be as far along as organizers had hoped, but that doesn't mean it can't serve up some tasty free tunes in the time being. We're talking about St. James Park near the heart of the city's downtown, which was created some 140 years ago and, despite its historic nature, is clearly in need of some tender loving care. A project to revitalize the site was begun in 2016 and organizers joined forces with the Levitt Foundation, establishing the construction of a music pavilion as the cornerstone of the project.
