Teach Yourself Adobe CC With This $20 Course Collection
During our Overstock Deals sale, which runs through October 31, we're dropping prices on some of our most popular deals, including The 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Beginner to Advanced Training Bundle. This nine-course package features content on popular Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop and Illustrator, and you can grab it for the exclusive price of just $19.99.
Need New Headphones? Amazon Has a Selection of Beats Earbuds on Sale Now
Get started on your holiday shopping with Amazon's sale on a variety of Beats by Dr. Dre earbuds, all available now for less than $180. Beats Studio Buds deliver a powerful, bass-forward experience with active noise cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and one-touch pairing for iOS and Android devices. Among the smallest of true wireless earpieces, the Studio Buds feature a modest IPX4 water-resistance rating, meaning they can withstand light splashes, but shouldn't be cleaned under a running faucet.
Nothing Ear (stick) Review
Like the entry-level Apple AirPods ($179), the Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds ($99.99) rest against your ear canal rather than in it. This means they fit less securely than we like and allow some sound leakage. Despite the inherent drawbacks of this style, the Ear (stick) sound excellent for sub-$100 earphones of any stripe, with clear, detailed audio that manages to offer a good sense of bass even without a tight seal. Plus, with a cool transparent design, they're the most interesting-looking earbuds you're likely to see. This earns the Nothing Ear (stick) our Editors’ Choice for true wireless earbuds.
Blink Floodlight Mount Review
When we originally reviewed the Blink Outdoor security camera, it earned high marks because of its excellent video quality, ease of use, and broad support for third-party integrations. And now, you can turn it into a smart floodlight cam with the battery-powered Floodlight Mount accessory ($39.99). The fixture casts a moderate amount of light upon your property when the camera detects motion as well as on-demand via an Alexa command or the companion app. It's a simple, affordable way to upgrade an existing Blink system even if it doesn't get as bright as the Editors' Choice-winning Wyze Cam Floodlight ($99.98). The Floodlight Mount is the way to go if you already have a Blink Outdoor camera and the required Sync module, but everyone else should consider the Wyze model because of its superior lighting power and lower all-in price.
Whoops! Amazon Left a Prime Video Database Named 'Sauron' Unprotected
Amazon didn't protect one of its internal servers, allowing anyone to view a database named "Sauron" which was full of Prime Video viewing habits. As TechCrunch reports, the unprotected Elasticsearch database was discovered by security researcher Anurag Sen. Contained within the database, which anyone who knew the IP address could access using a web browser, were roughly 215 million records of Prime Video viewing habit information. The data included show/movie name, streaming device used, network quality, subscription details, and Prime customer status.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Review
Except for switching from Intel's 11th to 12th Generation processors, there's not much new about the fifth edition of Lenovo's premium laptop for content creators and office-bound business execs. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 (starts at $1,649; $3,403 as tested) still has the 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio display introduced in last year's Gen 4. It's actually a choice of four 16-inch displays, all based on IPS technology instead of the ritzy OLED panels offered by rivals like the Dell XPS 15 and HP Envy 16. There's nothing wrong with IPS—in fact, the 4K touch screen is gorgeous—but there's something wrong with Lenovo charging $3,403 when the OLED Envy 16 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X are under $2,000 each. The X1 Extreme is still a splendid desktop replacement, but it needs a price cut to stay competitive.
Epson Expression Home XP-5200 All-in-One Printer Review
Type All-in-one Color or Monochrome Color. Monthly Duty Cycle (Maximum) 5,000 pages per month. Maximum Scan Area 8.5" x 11.7" Scanner Optical Resolution 1,200 by 1,200 pixels per inch. Standalone Copier and Fax Copier. All Specs. A quick glance at the Epson Expression Home XP-5200 All-in-One Printer's name suggests it's...
Amazon to Ramp Up Manufacturing of Project Kuiper Satellites
Amazon is preparing to churn out hundreds of satellites for Project Kuiper, the company’s rival to SpaceX's Starlink internet service. On Thursday, Amazon announced it plans on opening a new 172,000-square-foot production facility in Kirkland, Washington, to ramp up manufacturing of Project Kuiper satellites. “The new facility will create...
Physical Copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Require a 150GB Download
Purchasing a physical copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II turns out to be a complete waste of time and plastic. As Eurogamer reports, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision decided to ship a disc containing just 72MB of data. In order to play Modern Warfare II after inserting the disc, you'll first need to wait while 150GB of data downloads from the internet.
Imilab Smart Wireless Video Doorbell Review
Video doorbells can help you avoid undesirable or potentially dangerous situations at your front door by letting you see who's there from a safe spot. That's the main reason to consider the battery-powered Imilab Smart Wireless Video Doorbell ($189.99), which installs in minutes and can save sharp HD video to either local or cloud storage. Support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands adds some value, but it remains a bit pricey for the features it provides, and the required plug-in hub (included) makes it a bit less seamless than competitors. Our Editors’ Choice winner, the $93.99 Wyze Video Doorbell Pro, offers more capabilities and lots of third-party integration options for half the price.
