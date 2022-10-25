ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Regional Business Journal

See which South Carolina city made this top destinations in the world list

National Geographic knows a thing or two about travel. And those photos? The gold standard. So it’s a pretty big deal that a South Carolina city has found itself on the iconic magazine’s “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” list. The tagline over the feature is “Best of the World.”
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Charleston-based MUSC partners to create new virtual health care company

Two major health care systems have formed a new partnership and created a virtual company with the goal of redesigning traditional care with a virtual-first delivery model. The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and The MetroHealth System, based in Cleveland, created Ovatient, a new, comprehensive virtual and in-home care nonprofit company with the aim of transforming health care delivery while building and maintaining connectivity to health systems and the care it is anticipated to provide, according to a news release.
