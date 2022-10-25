Two major health care systems have formed a new partnership and created a virtual company with the goal of redesigning traditional care with a virtual-first delivery model. The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and The MetroHealth System, based in Cleveland, created Ovatient, a new, comprehensive virtual and in-home care nonprofit company with the aim of transforming health care delivery while building and maintaining connectivity to health systems and the care it is anticipated to provide, according to a news release.

