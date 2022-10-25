Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
For 11th Time, Framingham State Recognized as ‘Green College’
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University has been recognized as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges for the 11th time by The Princeton Review®. The education services company features Framingham State in its online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, published October 25, 2022. The guide is accessible for free at https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/green-guide.
Mayor Sisitsky Taps Edwards For Framingham Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has selected Jesse Edwards to be his administration’s Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion officer. Edwards, who is currently employed at Framingham State University, previously worked for the City of Worcester and UMass Memorial Medical Center. The City Council will be...
Framingham Mayor Picks Sutton Communication Director For Citizen Participation Officer
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has selected the Communication Director for the Town of Sutton, to be his administration’s new Citizen Participation Officer. Pamela Nichols has held that position for 15 years, since 2007. Her resume to the City stated “Create transparency, build community relationships...
Former Framingham Mayor Spicer Finalist For Town Manager Position
STOUGHTON – Former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer is a finalist for the Town Manager position in Stoughton. She is one four candidates for the leadership position in the community, which is a suburb of Brockton. She is the only woman finalist. Spicer, who easily lost her re-election bid for...
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky To Speak at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast in November
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will be the guest speaker at the Temple Beth Am Brotherhood breakfast in November. The breakfast is schedule for Sunday, November 13. RSVP are due by November 9. More details are in the flyer below.
UPDATED: 5 Things You Need To Know in Framingham: Friday, October 28,2022
1 There is early in-person voting today at the Memorial Building until 2 p.m. Early voting will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Building. the last day for early voting is November 4. The election is Tuesday, November 8. 2.The League of...
Photo of the Day: Pajama Day
FRAMINGHAM – “When it’s pajama day and the Superintendent understands the assignment,” posted Framingham Public Schools on social media this morning. King Elementary had pajama day. Supt. Bob Tremblay wore his Buffalo plaid PJs to school. The Superintendent has been doing a residence in each school...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Claire T. Higgins, 96
ASHLAND – Claire T. Higgins, 96 of Ashland passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCann) Shea and wife of the late Harold C. Higgins Jr. As a young woman, Claire worked as a...
Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
St. Andrew Church Hosting Trunk or Treat Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will host a trunk or treat event on Sunday, October 30. The public is invited to trick or treat from trunk to trunk in the church parking lot from noon to 2 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.
League of Women Voters Framingham Hosting Virtual Information Forum on Ballot Question #1
FRAMINGHAM – The League of Women Voters of Framingham will be hosting an informational forum on Ballot Question #1 (Additional Tax on Income Over One Million Dollars) on Friday, October 28. The 5 p.m. forum will be held virtually and will stream live to YouTube and on our Facebook...
Meteorologist Harvey Leonard Featured Speaker at November Brown Bag Learning Series at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – Chief meteorologist Harvey Leonard from WCVB-TV is the featured speaker at the Framingham Public Library’s Brown bag Learning Series in November. Leonard will speak about Climate Change & New England Winters on Friday, November 4 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Costin room in the main Framingham Public Library.
Pierce Henry Jenkins, 38
NATICK – Pierce Henry Jenkins of South Natick passed away on October 23, 2022. Born October 31,1983 in Boston. He spent his early years in Rumford, Rhode Island, 1983-1992, moved to South Natick in 1992, attending Memorial elementary, Monsignor Haddad Middle School and Natick High School class of 2002.
Elsie Star Sarkisian, 82
NATICK – Elsie Star Sarkisian (Esperian) passed away at home in Natick, Massachusetts on October 23, 2022. She was 82 years old. Elsie leaves behind her beloved husband, Sarkis M. Sarkisian, whom she was married to for 60 years. In addition, she is survived by her four children: Sarkis...
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky To Propose A ‘Series of Splash Pads’ in Capital Budget
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky told the City Council tonight when he submits his capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024, it will include more than one splash pad to be constructed. Framingham families have been advocating for splash pads since Framingham became a City in 2018. The first...
Framingham State Opens Season Saturday Night at Loring Arena
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State ice hockey team was predicted to finish to finish 7th in the 2022-23 MASCAC Men’s Ice Hockey Championship as voted on by the coaches from around the conference. The Rams return their top three point leaders from last season Ashton Collazo, Johnny Baker...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
1 The Team Framingham 2023 program launched on Friday October 21, 2022 with the opening of registration for both runners and charities. Twenty-two lucky Framingham residents and city and school employees will be selected to be part of the 10th annual Team Framingham group of runners who will be able to run the April 17, 2023 Boston Marathon with an entry provided to the City of Framingham by the Boston Athletic Association.
City & CSX Negotiate $5 Million Price For Bruce Freeman Trail
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said tonight, October 25, the City has negotiated a $5 million price with CSX to purchase a parcel of land complete the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail in the community. “It was a monumental exercise,” said Mayor Sisitsky. A purchase &...
Welcoming Framingham Hosting Festival of Lights on November 5
FRAMINGHAM – Welcoming Framingham announced today, October 24, it will host a Festival of Lights celebration on Saturday, November 5. The event will be held at the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street in the Costin room at 2 p.m. Individuals who wish to participate in Rongoli, a...
