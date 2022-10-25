ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

For 11th Time, Framingham State Recognized as ‘Green College’

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University has been recognized as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges for the 11th time by The Princeton Review®. The education services company features Framingham State in its online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, published October 25, 2022. The guide is accessible for free at https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/green-guide.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Pajama Day

FRAMINGHAM – “When it’s pajama day and the Superintendent understands the assignment,” posted Framingham Public Schools on social media this morning. King Elementary had pajama day. Supt. Bob Tremblay wore his Buffalo plaid PJs to school. The Superintendent has been doing a residence in each school...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Claire T. Higgins, 96

ASHLAND – Claire T. Higgins, 96 of Ashland passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCann) Shea and wife of the late Harold C. Higgins Jr. As a young woman, Claire worked as a...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Pierce Henry Jenkins, 38

NATICK – Pierce Henry Jenkins of South Natick passed away on October 23, 2022. Born October 31,1983 in Boston. He spent his early years in Rumford, Rhode Island, 1983-1992, moved to South Natick in 1992, attending Memorial elementary, Monsignor Haddad Middle School and Natick High School class of 2002.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Elsie Star Sarkisian, 82

NATICK – Elsie Star Sarkisian (Esperian) passed away at home in Natick, Massachusetts on October 23, 2022. She was 82 years old. Elsie leaves behind her beloved husband, Sarkis M. Sarkisian, whom she was married to for 60 years. In addition, she is survived by her four children: Sarkis...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

1 The Team Framingham 2023 program launched on Friday October 21, 2022 with the opening of registration for both runners and charities. Twenty-two lucky Framingham residents and city and school employees will be selected to be part of the 10th annual Team Framingham group of runners who will be able to run the April 17, 2023 Boston Marathon with an entry provided to the City of Framingham by the Boston Athletic Association.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA

Framingham, MA
