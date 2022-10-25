MLB Rumors: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman, is not exercising his opt out clause, per reports. Arenado has five years and $144 million left on his deal. I think the consensus for a while has been that Arenado wouldn’t opt out, and my initial reaction when seeing this was, well of course he isn’t opting out, he wasn’t going to do better than that. However, Arenado was better in 2022 than I realized or remembered...he had a down year (for him) offensively in 2021, with his 119 OPS+ being the worst he has put up in a full season since his sophomore season with the Rockies in 2014. He bounced back in 2022, though, with a .293/.358/.533 slash line and career bests in OPS+ (154) and bWAR (7.9).

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO