SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop
South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
Step Away Cannabis, Purissima Launches Fermentation-Derived Natural CBC From Microalgae Via OBX
Purissima, announced the official commercialization and sample availability of their cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts. This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July. With this launch, Purissima reached commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using...
Blueprint creates the Better Evidence Council to action the best ways to use evidence to drive social change and improve outcomes for people in Canada
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Better Evidence Council, which had its first meeting on September 23rd 2022 brings together leaders from public, private, non-profit and academic sectors to strengthen Canada's evidence ecosystem. Established by the non-profit evidence-generation firm Blueprint, the Better Evidence Council will advise Blueprint to help improve the lives of Canadians. They will do this by contributing to the systems-change needed to ensure that policy, programs, and services respond to, and learn from, what people in Canada want and need.
Canopy Could End Up Delisted: NASDAQ Objects To Its Game Plan To Speed Up Entry Into US Cannabis Market
Canopy Growth’s CGC WEED recently-announced plan to conquer the US cannabis market via consolidation of its U.S. assets into a new holding company, Canopy USA is facing serious hurdles. According to the company’s new regulatory filing with the SEC, the Nasdaq stock exchange disapproves of Canopy’s plan to consolidate...
Tilray's Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches New High-Potency Products
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, announced the expansion of Good Supply’s cannabis portfolio. The brand’s latest product release includes the launch of new high-potency strains and expanded distribution of its new bestselling products across Canada. Good Supply’s new fall high-potency flower launches include:. Granddaddy Purps: An indica,...
