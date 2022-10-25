Read full article on original website
Related
'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
Elon Musk Gets A Piece Of Advice From Raoul Pal As He Takes Over Twitter: 'Society Will Break Apart If AI Proliferates'
Economist Raoul Pal on Friday took to Twitter to discuss the need for content moderation and the perils of relying solely on artificial intelligence, or AI. We need blockchain ID and content authentication urgently, Pal said. Incidentally, Elon Musk, suggested after taking over Twitter, Inc. TWTR the social media platform...
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
Elon Musk shared reasons why he is buying social media platform Twitter. A decision to welcome everyone to the platform could see user counts jump or cause more users to leave Twitter. The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
Donald Trump Back On Twitter? Not So Fast, Says Elon Musk
Many anticipate that Twitter will undergo a number of changes as a result of Elon Musk's acquisition of the micro-blogging platform. The company's stance on free speech is anticipated to be one of the most significant, with reports the billionaire is preparing to remove lifetime bans on certain users. After...
Benzinga
Elon Musk Responds After Pranksters Posing As Laid-Off Twitter Employees Fool Media Outlets
After closing the $44 billion Twitter Inc TWTR buyout, Elon Musk's stance on Twitter employees is anticipated to be one of the most significant steps as he takes over the company. A report suggests he has no plans to cut staff, but he did not explicitly rule out layoffs. Amidst...
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 16.10% to $0.00001151 over the trailing seven days. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?
5 Things You Might Not Know About Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal
Twitter Inc TWTR co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down from the CEO role in November 2021. The news came with the announcement that Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal would become the new CEO of the social media platform company. Agrawal served as the CEO...
SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop
South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
Twitter Getting More Web3 Friendly, But Will It Last With NFT Hater Elon Musk Now In Charge?
Social media platform Twitter Inc is getting more integrated with the non-fungible token market. As a leading place for NFT communities to interact and share thoughts on the space, Twitter has been NFT-friendly in 2022. Could the company’s acquisition by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk squash the progress?
Dogecoin Surges, Bitcoin And Ethereum Prepare To Soar: A Look At The Cryptos Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up about 1.8% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD was also rising more than 2%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was skyrocketing almost 12% higher after Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter closed.
Dogecoin Price Doubles In A Week, Analyst Say DOGE Can Hit 50 Cents By End Of 2022
Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has rallied by a staggering 56% over the past 24 hours and has more than doubled its price in the last week, amid Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of social networking giant Twitter. Interestingly, Musk is widely touted to be the "Dogefather" — as he...
Blockchain.com Needs Cash As Valuation Plunges 70%: Will VCs Back The Struggling Startup?
Valued at $14 billion earlier this year, the company may hover at around $4 billion today. Blockchain.com "remains liquid, solvent, and our consumers will not be impacted," the CEO said in July. Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is in the midst of a down-round fundraising campaign, which may result in a valuation...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Tesla, Apple, Visa And What Zuckerberg Can Do To Help Meta Stock Recover
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. In "The Midterms Are Almost Here. What’s at Stake for the Economy," Megan Cassella writes that with sky-high inflation and financial anxieties rising, the stakes for this year's midterm election are unusually high.
Why Dogecoin Spin-Off Floki Inu Is Up 50% Today, Leaving Bitcoin And Ethereum In The Dust
Floki Inu FLOKI/USD is trading higher by some 49.13% to $0.00001159 Saturday morning. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?. Traders and investors...
If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter When Musk Disclosed A Stake, Here's How Much You Made
The world’s richest person now owns one of the leading social media platforms with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk acquiring Twitter Inc. for $44 billion. Here’s what investors would have done if they took a stake when Musk’s initial stake was announced. What Happened: The captivating...
Tesla Investors Cheer Lack Of Stock Sale By Elon Musk, Toyota Plotting Model 3 Rival In China, Europe Plans EV Pivot By 2035: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Earnings season proved salubrious for electric vehicle stocks, helping them advance in the week ending Oct. 29. Chinese stocks bucked the trend and came under significant selling pressure, reacting to President Xi Jinping cementing his control over the ruling Communists Party. Now, here are the key events that happened in...
Elon Musk Reportedly Brings Tesla Engineers Into Twitter Office To Scrutinize Codes After Takeover
Elon Musk has reportedly asked Tesla Inc TSLA engineers to assess Twitter Inc's TWTR internal codes as he begins his makeover of the microblogging firm after closing a $44 billion buyout. What Happened: Tesla engineers visited Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Thursday and reviewed the codes to assess what the...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Of Economic Pain, Says Baby Boomers Will Be 'Biggest Losers'
"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki says that the U.S. is facing a future of unprecedented economic pain. During a recent video interaction, Kiyosaki says rising inflation, shortfalls in social security, and healthcare funding are the key factors influencing the economy. This is going to hammer a massive number of baby boomers.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
103K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0