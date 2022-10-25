ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?

Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
Benzinga

Donald Trump Back On Twitter? Not So Fast, Says Elon Musk

Many anticipate that Twitter will undergo a number of changes as a result of Elon Musk's acquisition of the micro-blogging platform. The company's stance on free speech is anticipated to be one of the most significant, with reports the billionaire is preparing to remove lifetime bans on certain users. After...
Benzinga

Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 16.10% to $0.00001151 over the trailing seven days. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?
Benzinga

5 Things You Might Not Know About Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter Inc TWTR co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down from the CEO role in November 2021. The news came with the announcement that Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal would become the new CEO of the social media platform company. Agrawal served as the CEO...
Benzinga

SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop

South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
Benzinga

Tesla Investors Cheer Lack Of Stock Sale By Elon Musk, Toyota Plotting Model 3 Rival In China, Europe Plans EV Pivot By 2035: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Earnings season proved salubrious for electric vehicle stocks, helping them advance in the week ending Oct. 29. Chinese stocks bucked the trend and came under significant selling pressure, reacting to President Xi Jinping cementing his control over the ruling Communists Party. Now, here are the key events that happened in...
