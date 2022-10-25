Read full article on original website
Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
Notebook: Kansas Unveils Plan
Kansas forward Cam Martin’s return to the basketball court after nearly two full years off will have to wait a little longer. The “To the Stars” strategy will prioritize culture building, capital projects, name, image and likeness opportunities, financial sustainability student-athlete wellness and more, and it outlines specific goals for each of those areas.
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
How much rain fell during the recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans saw a steady amount of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved through the state. The Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation shows that some areas received as much as 4 inches of rain, while the Oklahoma City metro saw around 2 inches. Below is a range of rainfall totals for various regions in Oklahoma.
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified Donald L. Wooldridge, 81, of Arizona, as the victim of a shooting in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. with reports of a shooting.
