Can Hemp Be Halal? Entrepreneur Explains How To Tap Into A $3 Trillion Economy
Consuming cannabis is a practice considered to be haram (forbidden) by many Muslims around the world. However, a Halal certification could change that. Halal Hemp is a direct-to-consumer, halal-certified, CBD marketplace, serving Muslim consumers. oC-founders Ishaq Ali and Tengku Chanela Jamidah foresee a halal certification as a way to tap into a market of three billion people, noted Forbes.
Amazon's AWS Vs. Microsoft Azure Vs. Google Cloud: How The Cloud Race Shaped Up In Q3
Big tech earnings mostly surprised to the downside, prompting market analysts to comment that the market leadership is moving away from techs. Although Alphabet, Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG core search business and YouTube experienced weakness, its Cloud business was touted as a bright spot. Here’s a look at how the...
Blockchain.com Needs Cash As Valuation Plunges 70%: Will VCs Back The Struggling Startup?
Valued at $14 billion earlier this year, the company may hover at around $4 billion today. Blockchain.com "remains liquid, solvent, and our consumers will not be impacted," the CEO said in July. Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is in the midst of a down-round fundraising campaign, which may result in a valuation...
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Lawsuit Against BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) in Connection with Proposed Sale of the Company at $9.50 Per Share
Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder lawsuit has been filed against BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or the "Company") BTRS. On September 28, 2022, Billtrust announced that it would be acquired by EQT X Fund, an affiliate of private equity firm EQT. According to the announcement, Billtrust stockholders are expected to receive only $9.50 per share for their stock. Notably, prior to the announcement of this proposed sale of the Company to EQT, several analysts had assigned a price target for BTRS shares above the buyout price.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") CORZ investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Core Scientific investments or...
What's Going On With Intel Shares
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading higher by 9.54% to $28.78 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS. The Santa Clara, California-based company's Q3 revenue was $15.3 billion. That's down 20% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $15.43 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
If You Invested $1,000 In These 3 Crypto Tokens You Would Have This Much In Crypto Dividends
When navigating the cryptocurrency market it can be difficult to distinguish between the “s— tokens” and tokens that actually provide value through a utility. Firstly, one must understand the difference between a crypto coin and a crypto token. A crypto coin can be described as “native” since...
Canopy Could End Up Delisted: NASDAQ Objects To Its Game Plan To Speed Up Entry Into US Cannabis Market
Canopy Growth’s CGC WEED recently-announced plan to conquer the US cannabis market via consolidation of its U.S. assets into a new holding company, Canopy USA is facing serious hurdles. According to the company’s new regulatory filing with the SEC, the Nasdaq stock exchange disapproves of Canopy’s plan to consolidate...
Tilray's Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches New High-Potency Products
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, announced the expansion of Good Supply’s cannabis portfolio. The brand’s latest product release includes the launch of new high-potency strains and expanded distribution of its new bestselling products across Canada. Good Supply’s new fall high-potency flower launches include:. Granddaddy Purps: An indica,...
