Amber Nicole Gustafson
4d ago

why are we so worried about getting her back to the US??? keep her there. she did the crime, now she has to do the time. I'm glad it was rejected. if you can't follow the laws in another country, then what makes us think you're going to follow the laws here in the US??? and I'm sorry, but in Russia, no jail is "safer".

IThe Hammer, The Truth !!
4d ago

Yeah for Russia,, I think I like Russia now, no favoritism, everyone is the same , good going Putin, hey Brit see you in 8 years plus some months

Shronda
4d ago

ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES. Only in North America, with the right Attorney NOBODY is responsible for what they do. You can just apologize & get probation & pay a simple fine. GOOD FOR RUSSIA for enforcing THE LAW!!!!!

