Lansing, NY

whcuradio.com

Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Developers hope to heighten proposed Ithaca apartment building

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed apartment building in Ithaca could be getting taller. The project on East State Street is set to have six floors, but planners hope to add a seventh floor on the western wing. The addition would create 45 more apartments. Developer Jeff Githens says...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Opposition remains strong to Dandy proposal in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The opinions of Lansing residents remain mostly negative toward a proposed new Dandy Mini-Mart. According to the Ithaca Voice, a recent public hearing drew nearly unanimous opposition to the proposal, which would see a nearly 59-hundred square foot Dandy built across from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Ridge Road. A larger version was first proposed in January 2021.
LANSING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

City approves funding for all vacant IPD positions while uncertainty around hiring remains

ITHACA, N.Y.—Originally, just eight of the 15 vacant officers at the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) were funded in Acting Mayor Laura Lewis’ proposed 2023 budget, but a last minute push led by City of Ithaca Alderpersons Cynthia Brock and George McGonigal resulted in Common Council amending the budget to set aside funds for IPD to potentially fill all 15 of those positions in 2023.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: Wags and smiles at Ales for Tails

ITHACA, N.Y.—You know how people say that pets look like their owners? Well, some of these photos prove that to be true. The annual Ales for Tails fundraiser took place Oct. 26 at The Westy, where people and their pups came in costume (and not in costume) to raise money for the SPCA of Tompkins County.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Planning Board Recap: New Cornell Comp Sci Building, East Hill Fire Station get green light

ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a sign of just how stuffed the Ithaca Planning and Development Board would be—the draft agenda rolled out last week and estimated 4 hours, 45 minutes just to get through everything, in a meeting where it’s easy to go down the rabbit hole of detail or get bogged down with dissent. It finished about three minutes early, by my watch. Cornell’s new computer science building and the city’s new fire station were approved, while the design of a West End housing development was met with some frustration from the board.
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

T-burg considers selling extra water

For 34 years, Bill Fisher and his family have been taking cold showers, going to laundromats and rationing what water they can get from the well at their Covert home. Through the depths of winter and the driest of droughts, the Fisher family’s access to water has been determined by the level of their well.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
ELMIRA, NY
