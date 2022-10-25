Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
whcuradio.com
Developers hope to heighten proposed Ithaca apartment building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed apartment building in Ithaca could be getting taller. The project on East State Street is set to have six floors, but planners hope to add a seventh floor on the western wing. The addition would create 45 more apartments. Developer Jeff Githens says...
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
whcuradio.com
Opposition remains strong to Dandy proposal in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The opinions of Lansing residents remain mostly negative toward a proposed new Dandy Mini-Mart. According to the Ithaca Voice, a recent public hearing drew nearly unanimous opposition to the proposal, which would see a nearly 59-hundred square foot Dandy built across from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Ridge Road. A larger version was first proposed in January 2021.
Section of Clemens Center Parkway closed tomorrow
A section of a highly traveled road in Elmira will be closed this coming Friday.
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
City approves funding for all vacant IPD positions while uncertainty around hiring remains
ITHACA, N.Y.—Originally, just eight of the 15 vacant officers at the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) were funded in Acting Mayor Laura Lewis’ proposed 2023 budget, but a last minute push led by City of Ithaca Alderpersons Cynthia Brock and George McGonigal resulted in Common Council amending the budget to set aside funds for IPD to potentially fill all 15 of those positions in 2023.
Gallery: Wags and smiles at Ales for Tails
ITHACA, N.Y.—You know how people say that pets look like their owners? Well, some of these photos prove that to be true. The annual Ales for Tails fundraiser took place Oct. 26 at The Westy, where people and their pups came in costume (and not in costume) to raise money for the SPCA of Tompkins County.
Planning Board Recap: New Cornell Comp Sci Building, East Hill Fire Station get green light
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a sign of just how stuffed the Ithaca Planning and Development Board would be—the draft agenda rolled out last week and estimated 4 hours, 45 minutes just to get through everything, in a meeting where it’s easy to go down the rabbit hole of detail or get bogged down with dissent. It finished about three minutes early, by my watch. Cornell’s new computer science building and the city’s new fire station were approved, while the design of a West End housing development was met with some frustration from the board.
TCAT announces continued schedule reductions as it deals with mechanic shortage
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit’s (TCAT) shortage of mechanics is continuing to restrict the level of bus service that the agency can provide. The agency announced on Friday that an extension of service reductions from Oct. 25–28 will occur between Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. TCAT’s mechanic...
A look at the Dick’s Warehouse Store grand opening
One of our area's claim to fame is Dick's Sporting Goods, and to continue its support of its hometown, Dick's has opened a new facility in Vestal.
tompkinsweekly.com
T-burg considers selling extra water
For 34 years, Bill Fisher and his family have been taking cold showers, going to laundromats and rationing what water they can get from the well at their Covert home. Through the depths of winter and the driest of droughts, the Fisher family’s access to water has been determined by the level of their well.
City discusses shaky future of Public Works staffing at third budget meeting
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s Department of Public Works (DPW) may soon be forced to sub out to private waste removal companies like Casella Waste Systems, a Vermont-based company, due to staffing issues. At the City of Ithaca’s third budget meeting in October, the City of Ithaca’s Common...
Ithaca Guaranteed Income launches dashboard, finds majority of funds spent on food
ITHACA, N.Y.—The fourth monthly payment of $450 was just made to participants in the Ithaca Guaranteed Income (IGI) pilot program that the City of Ithaca first announced last December. Though the whole enrollment process took a little longer than initially planned, payments began in June, and each participant was...
Micron would get $284M property tax break under proposed deal with Onondaga County, records show
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron Technology Inc. would save nearly $284 million under a proposed 49-year property tax deal with Onondaga County for its planned $100 billion computer chip plant in Clay, records show. The Idaho-based maker of computer memory would pay $84.5 million in local property taxes over 49...
Ithaca halfway through budget season as discussions on community funding continue
ITHACA, N.Y. — With the City of Ithaca’s last two budget hearings scheduled for the final week of October, Ithaca’s Common Council could vote on finalizing the budget as soon as Nov. 2. Budget meetings in recent week have seen Ithaca’s Common Council hearing from department heads...
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
Old JC Phila. Sales Store Site to Be Used for Apartment Complex
A developer is preparing to build a 72-unit apartment building on the Johnson City property once occupied by the popular Philadelphia Sales discount store. Regan Development Corporation of Westchester County has plans to construct the mixed-use project at 333 Grand Avenue. The four-acre site is adjacent to railroad tracks and is located east of Route 201.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0