Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
Hartford Community On Edge After Deadly Shooting
A community in Hartford is shaken up after a man was shot and killed while driving on Hillside Avenue Thursday. One neighbor who was home at the time, describes what she heard. “It was like a machine gun, and I heard glass broken and everything else,” Maria Morales said.
Police investigating armed robbery on Northern Drive in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Northern Drive in Chicopee Friday afternoon. Chicopee Police said that they received a call around 12:15 p.m. that indicated that three male suspects were seen going into a house on Northern Drive. Officers secured the area and,...
Man struck by car and killed in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday
A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, identified...
'It was like, 'bam boom bam boom!': Hartford police investigate homicide on Hillside Avenue
Police said the shooting started with a car crash around Flatbush Avenue and Newpark Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers located a car that had crashed.
Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
Over a dozen catalytic converters stolen overnight from U-Haul business
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Upon arrival this morning, employees discovered the damage to multiple vehicles and notified the Manchester Police Department. “That’s ridiculous that people have to be in a...
83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
South Windsor man charged in Subway robbery in Vernon
VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in...
Police: Wanted Waterbury man hit 2 cruisers, 2 other cars while trying to escape
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Waterbury man who was wanted for alleged drug crimes, assault and violating a protective order drove into two police cruisers and two other vehicles while trying to escape from officers Thursday, according to authorities. Joseph Ferland was found at the scene after police received multiple complaints of shots being […]
Enfield man charged with hate crime after teen victim’s mom studies police body cam footage
ENFIELD — A local man has been charged with a hate crime after police say he called a teen a racial slur and threatened to shoot him while the boy was door-knocking to raise money for the high school football team over the summer. Christopher Oliver, 22, of Hayes...
Man arrested for robbing Vernon Subway
Police received information that the robber drove a grey Toyota Siena. Police located the vehicle and the driver, Justin Richard, 38, of South Windsor. Detectives interviewed Richard and they said he confessed to his involvement in the case.
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
South Windsor man charged after domestic incident when he took guns to work
A South Windsor man charged by local police in a domestic incident Saturday was charged by Hartford police after he was found in possession of unregistered firearms. South Windsor police said they charged Mike Ortiz-Morales, 34, after an incident in which he slapped a woman in the face. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace in that incident.
Tow truck driver struck on I-295 in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. This comes after a pedestrian was struck on the side of I–291 in Manchester Friday. According to police, Norman...
