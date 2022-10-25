ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

WTNH

Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Meriden convenience store

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a convenience store in Meriden. Police responded to the 300 block of West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. Police learned upon arrival that multiple gunshots were fired...
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Berlin Man Killed In Hartford Crash

A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early this morning. The crash took place in Hartford around 2:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area for...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Community On Edge After Deadly Shooting

A community in Hartford is shaken up after a man was shot and killed while driving on Hillside Avenue Thursday. One neighbor who was home at the time, describes what she heard. “It was like a machine gun, and I heard glass broken and everything else,” Maria Morales said.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating armed robbery on Northern Drive in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Northern Drive in Chicopee Friday afternoon. Chicopee Police said that they received a call around 12:15 p.m. that indicated that three male suspects were seen going into a house on Northern Drive. Officers secured the area and,...
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
LUDLOW, MA
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, identified...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

Over a dozen catalytic converters stolen overnight from U-Haul business

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Upon arrival this morning, employees discovered the damage to multiple vehicles and notified the Manchester Police Department. “That’s ridiculous that people have to be in a...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor man charged in Subway robbery in Vernon

VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Tow truck driver struck on I-295 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. This comes after a pedestrian was struck on the side of I–291 in Manchester Friday. According to police, Norman...
MANCHESTER, CT

