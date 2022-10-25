Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys RB Elliott inactive against Bears with knee injury
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears with a sprained right knee, just the second time in his seven seasons the star running back has missed a game due to injury. Undrafted rookie Malik Davis is set for his NFL debut behind Tony Pollard. The fourth-year pro was the lead back for Dallas when Elliott was out with a calf strain late in the 2020 season. Davis was signed off the practice squad along with tight end Sean McKeon. No. 1 tight end Dalton Schultz is active but has been dealing with a right knee issue most of the season. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott will be without Elliott in his second game back after missing five games with a fractured right thumb.
Eric Rowe out, Xavien Howard and Emmanuel Ogbah active for Miami Dolphins against Lions
The Miami Dolphins entered their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field with a half-dozen players listed as questionable to play.
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 9
Georgia has been No. 1 in the AP poll for the past three weeks and we had Ohio State at No. 1 in the B/R Top 25 in each of the previous four weeks. But we've got a new No. 1 this week—likely the team that will debut at No. 1 when the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings comes out in a few days.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars
Some of the top players in the NFL are currently dealing with injuries that could prevent them from taking the field in Week 8. But as always, that will provide opportunities for others to step up and perform. Fantasy managers may want to put some of these fill-in players in...
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Bradley Chubb, Roquan Smith and More Defensive Stars
Two days away from the NFL trade deadline, a number of difference-making defensive players could find themselves on new teams soon. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple teams have called the Denver Broncos about linebacker Bradley Chubb, including one that is willing to trade its first-round pick and additional compensation. NFL...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Says 2 Michigan Players Were 'Assaulted' in Tunnel Fight After MSU Game
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after Saturday's 29-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans that two of his players were assaulted in the tunnel after the game. Asked Jim Harbaugh about MSU’s players fighting a Michigan wide receiver in the tunnel. He called it an “assault” said...
Bleacher Report
Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors: Saints Want 'at Least' What Christian McCaffrey Received
The New Orleans Saints have not ruled out trading Alvin Kamara, but they reportedly want a haul for the five-time Pro Bowler. Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Saints want a haul that's "at least" equivalent to what the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey. The San Francisco 49ers traded a second-, third- and fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round selection in 2024 in exchange for McCaffrey last week.
Video Shows Michigan State’s Mel Tucker In Altercation With Fan
The incident occurred as the Spartans head coach was walking off the field after Saturday’s game at Michigan.
Bleacher Report
Brock Bowers Hyped as One of CFB's Biggest Stars in No. 1 Georgia's Rout of Florida
Georgia Bulldogs sophomore tight end Brock Bowers might have been the nation's best kept secret at one point, but he's quickly establishing himself as one of college football's biggest superstars. Bowers helped lead the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (8-0) to a 42-20 win over the Florida Gators by registering five catches...
Bleacher Report
The CFB Playoff Committee Could Finally Be Dealt a Tough Decision Before Expansion
Since the playoff’s inception, we have waited for the day. Those of us who relish in chaos have hoped that the group tasked with filling college football’s four-team postseason bracket would finally be dealt a tough decision at the end of the assignment. The reality, however, is that...
Bleacher Report
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 9
Georgia and Ohio State both survived brief scares to remain undefeated and headline Week 9 in college football. After racing out to early leads on Florida and Penn State, respectively, the nation's two highest-ranked teams both needed a late surge to ice their victories. Along the way, Ohio State enjoyed a breakout day—and one of the best performances from anyone in 2022—by a former top recruit.
Bleacher Report
Report: Malik Willis to Make 1st Career Start at QB for Titans vs. Texans
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis is reportedly set to make his first career start Sunday against the Houston Texans. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Willis took all the starter reps in practice this week as Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been dealing with an illness as well as an ankle sprain.
Bleacher Report
7 NFL Teams on the Brink of Collapse as Midseason Approaches
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season has already begun. For Super Bowl hopefuls like the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants (yes, really), the march toward the playoffs continues. For rebuilding franchises like the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, it's already time to play for next year.
Bleacher Report
Jackson State's Deion Sanders Has 'No Plans to Move or Go Anywhere' amid FBS Interest
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders has had multiple opportunities to jump to an FBS school, but Saturday he made it clear he's happy where he is. During an appearance on College GameDay, Sanders acknowledged that he has been pursued by other schools, but he said he has no intentions of leaving Jackson State.
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars' Josh Allen Interests Teams After Robert Quinn Deal
The NFL trade market has been vibrant ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and teams continue to monitor potentially available pass-rushers. That includes the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:. Allen, 25, has had a solid season, registering 19 tackles (five for loss), three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and...
Bleacher Report
Lee Corso Won't Appear on 'College GameDay' at Jackson State Because of Health Issue
Lee Corso will not be present at Saturday's edition of College Gameday because of health concerns. Show host Rece Davis announced the news Friday. "LC's dealing with a few little health issues," Davis said. "They're taken of from what I'm told, and we're looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time."
Bleacher Report
Josh Jacobs Credits Raiders OL for Rushing Success, Talks Declined Contract Option
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs credited his offensive line for his breakout 2022 season in an interview with Jim Trotter for NFL.com. "If you look at the years I've been in the league since my rookie year, this is the first time I've had lanes where I'm not getting touched for 3 yards. I'm not having to make people miss in the backfield. I don't think the O-line gets enough credit. You only see when they mess up. You don't ever see how good they've really been. Obviously we've found an identity running the ball, and that's a testament to them. I just put my spin on it after they have already laid the groundwork."
Bleacher Report
Latest Buccaneers Loss Shows That Even If Tom Brady Rebounds, It May Not Be Enough
Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens dropped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 3-5, obviously not where the Bucs had planned to be eight games in. There is a chance for Tampa to turn things around. The NFC South is wide open and of course, Tom Brady is still the quarterback.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Says He No Longer Supports Cowboys Due to National Anthem Policy
LeBron James is taking his NFL rooting talents to the Cleveland Browns. James mentioned during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter that he has switched allegiances from the Dallas Cowboys to the Browns because of the Cowboys' policy in 2018 that players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Comments / 0