Eagles Rumors: Robert Quinn to Be FA After 2022; Final 2 Years of Contract Voided
After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week, Robert Quinn is going to become a free agent at the end of the season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and Quinn agreed to void the final two seasons of his current contract as part of negotiations between the two sides during trade talks with the Chicago Bears.
Latest Buccaneers Loss Shows That Even If Tom Brady Rebounds, It May Not Be Enough
Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens dropped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 3-5, obviously not where the Bucs had planned to be eight games in. There is a chance for Tampa to turn things around. The NFC South is wide open and of course, Tom Brady is still the quarterback.
Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Deebo Samuel, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 8
Ezekiel Elliott is in danger of missing Week 8. Elliott is suffering from a knee injury and he was officially listed as doubtful on the Dallas Cowboys injury report on Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel has been dealing with a hamstring issue that has forced him...
Fantasy WRs to Target on Waiver Wire and Buy-Low Trades After Ja'Marr Chase's Injury
The Cincinnati Bengals and fantasy players received some tough news on Thursday, with superstar receiver Ja'Marr Chase potentially looking at a sting on injured reserve because of a hip injury. Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase injured his hip vs the Saints, aggravated it last week and now will be sidelined. <a...
Bengals' Ja'marr Chase Reportedly Out 4-6 Weeks with Hip Injury; Could Be Put on IR
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be sidelined for approximately four-to-six weeks with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chase, who saw a hip specialist Wednesday, could be placed on injured reserve. He suffered the injury in an Oct. 16 win over the New Orleans Saints and re-aggravated it in last weekend's win over the Atlanta Falcons, per Schefter.
Antonio Gibson Won't Be Traded by Commanders at Deadline, Ron Rivera Says
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera vehemently denied any rumors that Antonio Gibson might be traded before Tuesday's deadline. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rivera said the third-year running back won't be moved. Jordan Schultz of The Score reported on Friday morning that opposing teams have called the Commanders about...
Mac Jones 'Fully Available' Week 8 After Being Named Patriots Starter, Belichick Says
Mac Jones is apparently back to full strength for Sunday's game against the New York Jets after seeing limited playing time in Week 7. "Mac took a full workload yesterday, and I expect him to be fully available for the game and ready to go," head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Thursday.
Tom Brady's Continued Slide Dragged by Twitter as Bucs Fall to Ravens, Drop to 3-5
Everything seemed to be back on track for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense in the first quarter of Thursday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens. And then the rest of the game happened. Tampa Bay scored 10 points on its opening two drives in that first quarter but didn't find the...
Report: Kadarius Toney Traded to Chiefs from Giants for Draft Picks
One year after selecting Kadarius Toney with the 20th pick in the NFL draft, the New York Giants have traded the wide receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated provided the details:. Giants head coach Brian Daboll briefly commented on the matter during his Thursday press...
Ja'Marr Chase, Chris Olave Headline Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 7
Two young star wide receivers highlight the Madden NFL 23 player rating updates for Week 7. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave impressed enough to see their ratings rise. Chase's rating increased from an 89 in Week 6 to a 90 in Week 7, while Olave's rating increased from 79 in Week 6 to 80 in Week 7.
Lakers' LeBron James Says He No Longer Supports Cowboys Due to National Anthem Policy
LeBron James is taking his NFL rooting talents to the Cleveland Browns. James mentioned during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter that he has switched allegiances from the Dallas Cowboys to the Browns because of the Cowboys' policy in 2018 that players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Brandin Cooks Drawing 'Real Interest' from 'Several Teams'
Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' days as a member of the Houston Texans could be numbered. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Houston is "willing" to trade Cooks prior to the Nov. 1 deadline and several teams are "expressing real interest." The Texans are reportedly seeking draft compensation in return.
Matt Ryan 'Disappointed' but Supports Colts After Being Benched for Sam Ehlinger
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan spoke with reporters two days after the team revealed he would be benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger, noting that he was "disappointed" on a personal level but that he would "move forward" and would be "here for the team." James Boyd @RomeovilleKid. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a>...
Patriots Rumors: Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne Interest Teams Before Trade Deadline
NFL teams have contacted the New England Patriots regarding wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Per multiple sources, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> have received calls on both Kendrick Bourne and Isaiah Wynn prior to Tuesday's trade deadline....
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte
Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 9
Survival is the operative word for the Week 9 slate in college football. Around the nation, no FBS program can guarantee any level of postseason success with a victory. Several teams, especially the underdogs in this weekend's three Top 25 matchups, are on the brink of exiting the races for a conference title, though.
Broncos' Russell Wilson Is 'Ready to Rock' vs. Jaguars Despite Hamstring Injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters that he's "ready to rock" for his team's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning in London despite a hamstring injury that kept him out last week. The Broncos listed him as a limited participant on the practice report, per ESPN's Adam...
5-Star CB Cormani McClain Commits to Miami over Alabama, Florida, More
Cormani McClain, a 5-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's decided to play college football at Miami. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacted to the news:. McClain emerged as an intriguing two-way contributor at Lake Gibson High School in Florida, where he played both corner and wide...
