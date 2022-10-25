ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Ja'marr Chase Reportedly Out 4-6 Weeks with Hip Injury; Could Be Put on IR

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be sidelined for approximately four-to-six weeks with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chase, who saw a hip specialist Wednesday, could be placed on injured reserve. He suffered the injury in an Oct. 16 win over the New Orleans Saints and re-aggravated it in last weekend's win over the Atlanta Falcons, per Schefter.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Antonio Gibson Won't Be Traded by Commanders at Deadline, Ron Rivera Says

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera vehemently denied any rumors that Antonio Gibson might be traded before Tuesday's deadline. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rivera said the third-year running back won't be moved. Jordan Schultz of The Score reported on Friday morning that opposing teams have called the Commanders about...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Report: Kadarius Toney Traded to Chiefs from Giants for Draft Picks

One year after selecting Kadarius Toney with the 20th pick in the NFL draft, the New York Giants have traded the wide receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated provided the details:. Giants head coach Brian Daboll briefly commented on the matter during his Thursday press...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Ja'Marr Chase, Chris Olave Headline Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 7

Two young star wide receivers highlight the Madden NFL 23 player rating updates for Week 7. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave impressed enough to see their ratings rise. Chase's rating increased from an 89 in Week 6 to a 90 in Week 7, while Olave's rating increased from 79 in Week 6 to 80 in Week 7.
Bleacher Report

Matt Ryan 'Disappointed' but Supports Colts After Being Benched for Sam Ehlinger

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan spoke with reporters two days after the team revealed he would be benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger, noting that he was "disappointed" on a personal level but that he would "move forward" and would be "here for the team." James Boyd @RomeovilleKid. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a>...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne Interest Teams Before Trade Deadline

NFL teams have contacted the New England Patriots regarding wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Per multiple sources, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> have received calls on both Kendrick Bourne and Isaiah Wynn prior to Tuesday's trade deadline....
Bleacher Report

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte

Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 9

Survival is the operative word for the Week 9 slate in college football. Around the nation, no FBS program can guarantee any level of postseason success with a victory. Several teams, especially the underdogs in this weekend's three Top 25 matchups, are on the brink of exiting the races for a conference title, though.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

5-Star CB Cormani McClain Commits to Miami over Alabama, Florida, More

Cormani McClain, a 5-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's decided to play college football at Miami. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacted to the news:. McClain emerged as an intriguing two-way contributor at Lake Gibson High School in Florida, where he played both corner and wide...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy