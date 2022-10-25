Read full article on original website
Live updates: Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins against Detroit Lions in NFL Week 8
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins head north for a visit with the Detroit Lions in Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The Dolphins (4-3) snapped a three-game skid with last week's 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on "Sunday Night Football." ...
Three keys for the Browns to get Back on Track Against the Bengals
Three keys to the Cleveland Browns getting back in the win column against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 9
Georgia has been No. 1 in the AP poll for the past three weeks and we had Ohio State at No. 1 in the B/R Top 25 in each of the previous four weeks. But we've got a new No. 1 this week—likely the team that will debut at No. 1 when the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings comes out in a few days.
Malik Willis, Titans' Fantasy Outlook in QB's 1st Career Start vs. Texans
Tennessee Titans fans who were begging for Malik Willis to replace Ryan Tannehill at quarterback will get their wish Sunday. Tannehill has been officially ruled out because of an illness and sprained ankle. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Willis took all of the starter's reps at quarterback in practice this...
Here are Auburn's defensive PFF grades vs Arkansas
Auburn's best defenders continue to score high scores via PFF.
Deebo Samuel, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 8
Ezekiel Elliott is in danger of missing Week 8. Elliott is suffering from a knee injury and he was officially listed as doubtful on the Dallas Cowboys injury report on Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel has been dealing with a hamstring issue that has forced him...
Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
5 Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1, so time is running out for teams that are looking to make one last major addition to their roster. Last year, the deadline was relatively quiet. However, the Los Angeles Rams traded second- and third-round picks to the Denver Broncos for Von Miller, who helped them eventually win the Super Bowl.
Brock Bowers Hyped as One of CFB's Biggest Stars in No. 1 Georgia's Rout of Florida
Georgia Bulldogs sophomore tight end Brock Bowers might have been the nation's best kept secret at one point, but he's quickly establishing himself as one of college football's biggest superstars. Bowers helped lead the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (8-0) to a 42-20 win over the Florida Gators by registering five catches...
7 NFL Teams on the Brink of Collapse as Midseason Approaches
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season has already begun. For Super Bowl hopefuls like the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants (yes, really), the march toward the playoffs continues. For rebuilding franchises like the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, it's already time to play for next year.
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 9
Georgia and Ohio State both survived brief scares to remain undefeated and headline Week 9 in college football. After racing out to early leads on Florida and Penn State, respectively, the nation's two highest-ranked teams both needed a late surge to ice their victories. Along the way, Ohio State enjoyed a breakout day—and one of the best performances from anyone in 2022—by a former top recruit.
Report: Brett Favre's Role in Promoting Concussion Cream Scrutinized in Welfare Probe
The latest development in the investigation into Brett Favre's alleged role in the misspending of Mississippi welfare funds has led to a probe into the former Green Bay Packer's role in promoting a cream intended to treat concussions. Favre had been a big promoter of PreVPro, a cream that had...
Former NFL RB Le'Veon Bell Loses to Uriah Hall by Unanimous Decision in Boxing Match
Le'Veon Bell suffered a unanimous decision loss to former UFC fighter Uriah Hall on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Hall took the clean sweep, winning 40-36 on all three judges' scorecards. Both fighters were on the receiving end of boos from the crowd in the early going. The two debutants set...
Josh Jacobs Credits Raiders OL for Rushing Success, Talks Declined Contract Option
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs credited his offensive line for his breakout 2022 season in an interview with Jim Trotter for NFL.com. "If you look at the years I've been in the league since my rookie year, this is the first time I've had lanes where I'm not getting touched for 3 yards. I'm not having to make people miss in the backfield. I don't think the O-line gets enough credit. You only see when they mess up. You don't ever see how good they've really been. Obviously we've found an identity running the ball, and that's a testament to them. I just put my spin on it after they have already laid the groundwork."
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. 'Is a Player I Admire a Lot'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised Odell Beckham Jr. as the free-agent wide receiver continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl in February. Jones referenced OBJ's remarkable one-handed catch against the Cowboys in 2014 during his comments Friday on 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota of The Athletic).
NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars' Josh Allen Interests Teams After Robert Quinn Deal
The NFL trade market has been vibrant ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and teams continue to monitor potentially available pass-rushers. That includes the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:. Allen, 25, has had a solid season, registering 19 tackles (five for loss), three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and...
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Packers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) – The Bills are back! Join Thad Brown and the rest of the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew as they break down what’s in store for Sunday’s Bills vs. Packers game that’s set for 8:20 p.m.
CFB Twitter Raves About Marvin Harrison Jr., J.T. Tuimoloau in OSU's Win over PSU
On a day when Ohio State either trailed or barely led for much of the game, it was a dominant effort by sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. that helped the Buckeyes remain undefeated. In a 44-31 win for No. 2 OSU over the...
Lakers' LeBron James Says He No Longer Supports Cowboys Due to National Anthem Policy
LeBron James is taking his NFL rooting talents to the Cleveland Browns. James mentioned during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter that he has switched allegiances from the Dallas Cowboys to the Browns because of the Cowboys' policy in 2018 that players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
The CFB Playoff Committee Could Finally Be Dealt a Tough Decision Before Expansion
Since the playoff’s inception, we have waited for the day. Those of us who relish in chaos have hoped that the group tasked with filling college football’s four-team postseason bracket would finally be dealt a tough decision at the end of the assignment. The reality, however, is that...
