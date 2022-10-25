ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Malik Willis, Titans' Fantasy Outlook in QB's 1st Career Start vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans fans who were begging for Malik Willis to replace Ryan Tannehill at quarterback will get their wish Sunday. Tannehill has been officially ruled out because of an illness and sprained ankle. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Willis took all of the starter's reps at quarterback in practice this...
7 NFL Teams on the Brink of Collapse as Midseason Approaches

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season has already begun. For Super Bowl hopefuls like the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants (yes, really), the march toward the playoffs continues. For rebuilding franchises like the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, it's already time to play for next year.
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Dealing with Numbness in Toes Due to Ankle Injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly dealing with numbness in his toes on his left foot due to a high ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 25 versus the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Giardi of NFL Network provided more information. Jones missed three games but returned to start Monday against...
Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Josh Jacobs Credits Raiders OL for Rushing Success, Talks Declined Contract Option

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs credited his offensive line for his breakout 2022 season in an interview with Jim Trotter for NFL.com. "If you look at the years I've been in the league since my rookie year, this is the first time I've had lanes where I'm not getting touched for 3 yards. I'm not having to make people miss in the backfield. I don't think the O-line gets enough credit. You only see when they mess up. You don't ever see how good they've really been. Obviously we've found an identity running the ball, and that's a testament to them. I just put my spin on it after they have already laid the groundwork."
NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars' Josh Allen Interests Teams After Robert Quinn Deal

The NFL trade market has been vibrant ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and teams continue to monitor potentially available pass-rushers. That includes the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:. Allen, 25, has had a solid season, registering 19 tackles (five for loss), three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and...
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 9

Georgia and Ohio State both survived brief scares to remain undefeated and headline Week 9 in college football. After racing out to early leads on Florida and Penn State, respectively, the nation's two highest-ranked teams both needed a late surge to ice their victories. Along the way, Ohio State enjoyed a breakout day—and one of the best performances from anyone in 2022—by a former top recruit.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: When Someone 'Gets Rid of You...You Take It Personally'

Christian McCaffrey is carrying a chip on his shoulder following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of the 2022 NFL season. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," he told reporters Thursday. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely (I am)."
