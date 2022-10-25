Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Why They Win: Can Patriots Down Streaking Jets?
The New England Patriots' traditional punching bags are riding an uncanny wave of momentum. How do they stand a chance against the suddenly-mighty New York Jets?
Three keys for the Browns to get Back on Track Against the Bengals
Three keys to the Cleveland Browns getting back in the win column against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Bleacher Report
Malik Willis, Titans' Fantasy Outlook in QB's 1st Career Start vs. Texans
Tennessee Titans fans who were begging for Malik Willis to replace Ryan Tannehill at quarterback will get their wish Sunday. Tannehill has been officially ruled out because of an illness and sprained ankle. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Willis took all of the starter's reps at quarterback in practice this...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars
Some of the top players in the NFL are currently dealing with injuries that could prevent them from taking the field in Week 8. But as always, that will provide opportunities for others to step up and perform. Fantasy managers may want to put some of these fill-in players in...
Bleacher Report
7 NFL Teams on the Brink of Collapse as Midseason Approaches
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season has already begun. For Super Bowl hopefuls like the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants (yes, really), the march toward the playoffs continues. For rebuilding franchises like the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, it's already time to play for next year.
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Dealing with Numbness in Toes Due to Ankle Injury
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly dealing with numbness in his toes on his left foot due to a high ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 25 versus the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Giardi of NFL Network provided more information. Jones missed three games but returned to start Monday against...
Bleacher Report
Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Likely to Play vs. Giants After Injuries
Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both expected to play Sunday against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable on this week's injury report, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett, listed as questionable for Sunday due to hamstring and rib injuries,...
Bleacher Report
Deebo Samuel, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 8
Ezekiel Elliott is in danger of missing Week 8. Elliott is suffering from a knee injury and he was officially listed as doubtful on the Dallas Cowboys injury report on Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel has been dealing with a hamstring issue that has forced him...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Bleacher Report
Latest Buccaneers Loss Shows That Even If Tom Brady Rebounds, It May Not Be Enough
Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens dropped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 3-5, obviously not where the Bucs had planned to be eight games in. There is a chance for Tampa to turn things around. The NFC South is wide open and of course, Tom Brady is still the quarterback.
Bleacher Report
Josh Jacobs Credits Raiders OL for Rushing Success, Talks Declined Contract Option
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs credited his offensive line for his breakout 2022 season in an interview with Jim Trotter for NFL.com. "If you look at the years I've been in the league since my rookie year, this is the first time I've had lanes where I'm not getting touched for 3 yards. I'm not having to make people miss in the backfield. I don't think the O-line gets enough credit. You only see when they mess up. You don't ever see how good they've really been. Obviously we've found an identity running the ball, and that's a testament to them. I just put my spin on it after they have already laid the groundwork."
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars' Josh Allen Interests Teams After Robert Quinn Deal
The NFL trade market has been vibrant ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and teams continue to monitor potentially available pass-rushers. That includes the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:. Allen, 25, has had a solid season, registering 19 tackles (five for loss), three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and...
Bleacher Report
The CFB Playoff Committee Could Finally Be Dealt a Tough Decision Before Expansion
Since the playoff’s inception, we have waited for the day. Those of us who relish in chaos have hoped that the group tasked with filling college football’s four-team postseason bracket would finally be dealt a tough decision at the end of the assignment. The reality, however, is that...
Bleacher Report
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 9
Georgia and Ohio State both survived brief scares to remain undefeated and headline Week 9 in college football. After racing out to early leads on Florida and Penn State, respectively, the nation's two highest-ranked teams both needed a late surge to ice their victories. Along the way, Ohio State enjoyed a breakout day—and one of the best performances from anyone in 2022—by a former top recruit.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL RB Le'Veon Bell Loses to Uriah Hall by Unanimous Decision in Boxing Match
Le'Veon Bell suffered a unanimous decision loss to former UFC fighter Uriah Hall on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Hall took the clean sweep, winning 40-36 on all three judges' scorecards. Both fighters were on the receiving end of boos from the crowd in the early going. The two debutants set...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Impresses Twitter, Outduels Tom Brady as Ravens Top Bucs on TNF
The Ravens lost Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Gus Edwards to injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but that was no problem for Lamar Jackson, who led Baltimore to a 27-22 victory at Raymond James Stadium. Jackson was brilliant against Tampa Bay, completing 27-of-38 passes for 238...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Says He No Longer Supports Cowboys Due to National Anthem Policy
LeBron James is taking his NFL rooting talents to the Cleveland Browns. James mentioned during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter that he has switched allegiances from the Dallas Cowboys to the Browns because of the Cowboys' policy in 2018 that players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Says 2 Michigan Players Were 'Assaulted' in Tunnel Fight After MSU Game
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after Saturday's 29-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans that two of his players were assaulted in the tunnel after the game. Asked Jim Harbaugh about MSU’s players fighting a Michigan wide receiver in the tunnel. He called it an “assault” said...
Bleacher Report
Jackson State's Deion Sanders Has 'No Plans to Move or Go Anywhere' amid FBS Interest
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders has had multiple opportunities to jump to an FBS school, but Saturday he made it clear he's happy where he is. During an appearance on College GameDay, Sanders acknowledged that he has been pursued by other schools, but he said he has no intentions of leaving Jackson State.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: When Someone 'Gets Rid of You...You Take It Personally'
Christian McCaffrey is carrying a chip on his shoulder following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of the 2022 NFL season. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," he told reporters Thursday. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely (I am)."
