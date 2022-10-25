Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs credited his offensive line for his breakout 2022 season in an interview with Jim Trotter for NFL.com. "If you look at the years I've been in the league since my rookie year, this is the first time I've had lanes where I'm not getting touched for 3 yards. I'm not having to make people miss in the backfield. I don't think the O-line gets enough credit. You only see when they mess up. You don't ever see how good they've really been. Obviously we've found an identity running the ball, and that's a testament to them. I just put my spin on it after they have already laid the groundwork."

