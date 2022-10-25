ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

5 Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1, so time is running out for teams that are looking to make one last major addition to their roster. Last year, the deadline was relatively quiet. However, the Los Angeles Rams traded second- and third-round picks to the Denver Broncos for Von Miller, who helped them eventually win the Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Midseason NFL Trades in the Past Decade

Not only did Christian McCaffrey's move to the San Francisco 49ers make headlines because he's a star player, but part of the appeal was also because of the deal's rarity. Unlike the NBA, big-name NFL players typically don't traded in midseason. So, when they do, it's a big deal. The...
Bleacher Report

Report: Malik Willis to Make 1st Career Start at QB for Titans vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis is reportedly set to make his first career start Sunday against the Houston Texans. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Willis took all the starter reps in practice this week as Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been dealing with an illness as well as an ankle sprain.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Dealing with Numbness in Toes Due to Ankle Injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly dealing with numbness in his toes on his left foot due to a high ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 25 versus the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Giardi of NFL Network provided more information. Jones missed three games but returned to start Monday against...
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Bleacher Report

Josh Jacobs Credits Raiders OL for Rushing Success, Talks Declined Contract Option

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs credited his offensive line for his breakout 2022 season in an interview with Jim Trotter for NFL.com. "If you look at the years I've been in the league since my rookie year, this is the first time I've had lanes where I'm not getting touched for 3 yards. I'm not having to make people miss in the backfield. I don't think the O-line gets enough credit. You only see when they mess up. You don't ever see how good they've really been. Obviously we've found an identity running the ball, and that's a testament to them. I just put my spin on it after they have already laid the groundwork."
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

After a successful exhibition bout, former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell will make his professional boxing debut on Saturday against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Bell scored a fifth-round knockout over fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson in his exhibition fight....
GLENDALE, AZ
Bleacher Report

49ers' Christian McCaffrey: When Someone 'Gets Rid of You...You Take It Personally'

Christian McCaffrey is carrying a chip on his shoulder following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of the 2022 NFL season. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," he told reporters Thursday. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely (I am)."
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy