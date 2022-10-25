ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

S. Korea in shock as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

