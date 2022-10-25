On October 28th in 1896, the American composer and musical polyglot Howard Hanson was born. Originating from Wahoo, Nebraska, and born to an exceedingly musical family, it seems his life was predestined for musical excellence. As a champion of American classical music, he worked tirelessly to foster interest in classical music. After having had prestigious musical training first at Institute of Musical Art (to be the Juilliard School) in 1911 and then Northwestern University, in 1921 he would go on to be the first Prix de Rome winner with his works “The California Forest Play” and “Before the Dawn.” Upon returning home, however, his eminence would reach new heights as a cultural figure-head.

