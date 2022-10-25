Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Fresh Squeezed Opera Announces Vocal Chamber Music Showcase 2022
Fresh Squeezed Opera will present a 2022 showcase of new vocal chamber music on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Pangea in New York City. The showcase will feature such artists as the FSO ensemble in collaboration with the Curiosity Cabinet. The program opens with the New York premiere of Paul...
operawire.com
Dara Savinova Joins Svanholm Artists Management
Mezzo-soprano Dara Savinova has joined the roster of Svanholm Artists Management. The mezzo is a former member of the International Opera Studio at Opernhaus Zürich and of the Salzburger Festspiele’s Young Artist Project and is a rising star. The Estonian mezzo-soprano is set to return to the Royal...
operawire.com
Mannes Opera to Perform ‘La Calisto’
New York’s Mannes Opera is set to present Cavalli’s “La Calisto.”. The company will showcase the opera with rising star conductor Kamna Gupta working with Artistic Director Emma Griffin. In a statement Griffin noted, “Working on baroque opera – with its sensuality, its rhythms, its exuberance –...
operawire.com
Cast Change: Maggie Gawrysiak to Debut Into Met Opera’s ‘Peter Grimes’ Cast
There will be a major cast change for the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Peter Grimes” on Oct. 26, 2022. Maggie Gawrysiak will make her company debut in the role of Auntie, replacing Denyce Graves in the role. Gawrysiak is represented by Fletcher Artists has performed with such...
operawire.com
Budapest Opera to Present The Ring Cycle
The Budapest Opera House is set to present the Ring cycle after 15 years. The tetralogy will be presented for four weeks in November 2022 in a production staged by Géza M. Tóth. Balázs Kocsár will conduct a cast that includes Hungarian soloist István Kovácsházi, Szilvia Rálik, Eszter Sümegi, Zoltán Nyári, Tünde Szabóki, Mihály Kálmándy, Béla Perencz and Krisztián Cser.
operawire.com
WFMT Radio Network to Broadcast Haymarket Opera Company’s Recording of ‘L’Amant Anonyme’
Haymarket Opera Company’s recording of Joseph Bologne’s “L’Amant Anonyme” is set to hit the airwaves on Nov. 5 via WFMT Radio Network. The broadcast represents a preview of the world-premiere recording, which will be released on Feb. 10, 2023 by Cedille Records. This is the first album to be funded, in part, by the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Fund for Vocal Recordings at Cedille Records (the producer for the album and the President of Cedille Records is Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s son James Ginsburg).
operawire.com
Mezzo-Soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards Stars in First Tik Tok Opera Premiere
Kemal Yusuf’s new opera “xxx” will make history by being the first opera to premiere on Tik Tok. The premiere will star London-based mezzo-soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards, alongside the composer. The two artists will make the transition from a typical Tik Tok “talking head video” into a more intricate audio-visual experience.
operawire.com
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis Extends General Director’s Contract
The Opera Theatre of Saint Louis has announced the renewal of General Director Andrew Jorgensen’s contract. The board of directors led by Kim Eberlein announced the renewal for an additional five-year term. Jorgensen well now lead the company through June 30, 2028, which will mark Jorgensen’s 10th year at Opera Theatre.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Peter Grimes’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Peter Grimes” on Oct. 29. The company said that the role of Ellen Orford will be sung by Laura Wilde, making her Metropolitan Opera debut. She will replace Nicole Car. Wilde has performed at the Teatro...
operawire.com
Sonoro to Present Christmas Concert
Sonoro will present a special Christmas concert on Dec. 21, 2022 at Holy Trinity at Sloane Square in London. The showcase, entitled “Christmas With Sonoro,” will feature special guest, writer, and actor Andy Hamilton, who will host the evening which will include music by Cecilia McDowall, Ben Ponniah, Adolphus Hailstork, Roxanna Panufnik, Gareth Treseder, Nathaniel Dett, Michael Higgins, Bob Chilcott, Kerensa Briggs, and Gabriel Jackson.
operawire.com
Beth Morrison Projects & Harlem Stage to Showcase ‘Song Cycles’
Beth Morrison Projects and Harlem Stage will team up to present “Song Cycles” on Oct. 28 and 29, 2022. The two showcases will feature new music by non-binary and women composers at Harlem Stage Gatehouse. First up on the program is Tamar-kali’s “Melanc’Holy Ghosts and Other Mothers,” a...
operawire.com
New York Festival of Song to Present ‘KABARETT’
The New York Festival of Song continues its new season with “KABARETT.”. The concert will be presented on Nov. 16, 2022 at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. The program will highlight songs from Berlin’s fabled nightspots during the Weimar era, featuring music by Hollaender, Spoliansky, Bienert, Tucholsky, Eisler, and others. Soloists will include Soprano Sari Gruber, mezzo-soprano Naomi Louisa O’Connell, and baritone Justin Austin who will be joined by Artistic Director Steven Blier at the piano.
operawire.com
Daniel Barenboim Cancels 80th Birthday Celebration
The Staatsoper unter den Berlin has announced that Daniel Barenboim will miss his 80th birthday celebration. In a statement, the company said, “It is with great regret that Daniel Barenboim for health reasons has to cancel the concert planned on the day of his 80th birthday on November 15, together with Zubin Mehta and the Staatskapelle Berlin. We hope to be able to make up for the concert at a later date.”
operawire.com
On This Day: American Composer Howard Hanson
On October 28th in 1896, the American composer and musical polyglot Howard Hanson was born. Originating from Wahoo, Nebraska, and born to an exceedingly musical family, it seems his life was predestined for musical excellence. As a champion of American classical music, he worked tirelessly to foster interest in classical music. After having had prestigious musical training first at Institute of Musical Art (to be the Juilliard School) in 1911 and then Northwestern University, in 1921 he would go on to be the first Prix de Rome winner with his works “The California Forest Play” and “Before the Dawn.” Upon returning home, however, his eminence would reach new heights as a cultural figure-head.
operawire.com
Anna Netrebko to Perform in Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo’s 2022-23 Season
Italy’s Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo has announced its 2022-23 season. The sole vocal performance of the season will be by Anna Netrebko who will present a recital of music by Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Rachmaninoff. The soprano will perform alongside Elena Bashkirova at the historical Teatro Petrarca in Arezzo.
Comments / 0