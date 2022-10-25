Read full article on original website
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 6 Results: WOW Championship Match, More
WOW – Women Of Wrestling presented the sixth episode of its relaunch over the weekend, with a WOW Championship defense and more. You can see the full results from the syndicated show below, as reported by Cagematch.net:. * WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Adriana Gambino & Gigi...
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis. It is believed that she will return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood recently wrapped up a run with Impact in August when her contract expired. She...
Uncle Howdy Appears On WWE Smackdown, Interrupts Bray Wyatt
Uncle Howdy made his first full appearance on WWE Smackdown, showing up to cut Bray Wyatt off once again. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt in the ring to cut a promo for the main event segment, talking about how he no longer needs to hide behind masks and is the best version of himself they’ll ever see. He said he’s been out of control for most of his life and went to a dark place sometimes, and that there will come a time when he’s no longer asked to do something horrible.
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * Undisputed WWE Universal...
Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Leaving Company For WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider Elite reports an Impact Wrestling Knockout may be on her way out of the company and on her way to the WWE. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing back Chelsea Green and it seems they may be doing that. The latest report noted that on last night’s episode of Impact, Green said she wanted to end Mickie James ‘once and for all.’
Sheamus Reportedly Getting Married This Weekend
Sheamus is set to get hitched this weekend, with a report noting that he is getting married. The Smackdown star was announced as injured at the hands of Imperium on last week’s show, and PWInsider reports that his wedding takes place this weekend, so the angle was meat to cover his absence.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 10.28.22
We are less than eight days away from Crown Jewel and Roman Reigns is actually here this time. Odds are he’s going to be talking about Logan Paul, but there is always the chance that he will be giving us some hints about what he is going to be doing at Survivor Series. Other than that, I’m sure Bray Wyatt will be running around. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: SmackDown Heads to Europe, SmackDown & Level Up Video Highlights
– The WWE SmackDown roster heads to Europe, with a live event scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro. Here’s the announced lineup:. * Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. * Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental...
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
Various News: Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Glacier Working on Autobiography
– PWInsider reports that Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Also, Impact has announced that Laredo Kid will face Black Taurus on Before The Imapct at 7:15 pm EST on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus.
Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction to the Buried Alive Match with The Undertaker at In Your House 11, why Undertaker is his all-time favorite opponent, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his reaction to the Buried...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Title Match, World Title Eliminator Match
All Elite Wrestling will present another live episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will feature a World Title Eliminator match. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt Menard. * TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Matt Taven. * Tay Melo...
WWE Announces Match For Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE reports that two members of The Bloodline will be in the ring for SmackDown tonight. The announcement indicates that Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn will pair up to take on Ridge Holland & Butch of The Brawling Brutes as a reaction to the preceding assault on Sheamus last week. The full statement reads:
Updated Card For NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Tonight: Match Added Last Night
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present NJPW Rumble on 44th Street tonight in New York City. As noted, Jonathan Gresham made a surprise appearance to challenge Fred Rosser for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, which was added to this card. The full lineup includes:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team...
Note on Who Convinced The Kingdom To Join AEW
As previously reported, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) have all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio recently debuted on an episode of Rampage, and Taven will challenge Wardlow on tonight’s episode. It was noted at the time that they signed deals with AEW, not ROH.
Wardlow on Why He Misses Cody Rhodes in AEW
– The ESPR Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to TNT Champion Wardlow, who discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year. Wardlow said the following on missing Cody Rhodes’ presence in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):. I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will...
BLP Grapplers From The Black Lagoon Complete Results 10.29.2022: Heavyweight Championship, Midwest Championship, & More
The Grapplers From The Black (Label Pro) Lagoon event was hosted by Black Label Pro on October 29 in New Albany, IN. You can see the complete results (per PWPonderings) and find a few highlights below. *Levi Everett defeated Crash Jaxon. *Hog & Dog (Megabyte Ronnie & Matt Brannigan) defeated...
What Happened After AEW Rampage Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Rampage went off the air. PWInsider reports that after the cameras turned off, the Embassy left and Samoa Joe and Wardlow recovered. Joa got on the mic and said that it was a dark day, because now The Embassy would meet the real Joe and Wardlow, promising that “Warjoe is going to kill you.”
MLW One-Shot To Be Available For Streaming
Major League Wrestling has announced that their MLW One-Shot will be available to stream with a special director’s cut. It’s available for free on several streaming outlets. MLW One-Shot available for first-time ever to stream. Director’s Cut available exclusively on Pro Wrestling TV. Never before seen director’s...
