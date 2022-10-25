Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Cora Jade Gives Shoutout to ‘Mother’ AJ Lee for WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal
– As noted, NXT Superstars took part in a Halloween Battle Royal for last night’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade dressed up as former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Cora Jade gave a shoutout to her inspiration on Instagram, which you can see below. Jade...
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Comments On Rumors Of Facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber
In an interview with The Mirror, Sami Zayn spoke about the possibility of challenging Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be in Montreal. Zayn is from Laval, less than an hour away in the same province. Here are highlights:. On his storyline with the Bloodline and where it...
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Full Results 10.29.2022: Tom Lawlor vs. Tomohiro Ishii, & More
The most recent NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event wad broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on October 29 with bouts taped in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. You can find the full results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below. *Ari Daivari defeated Kevin Knight. *Alex Zayne & Mistico defeated...
411mania.com
Updated Card For NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Tonight: Match Added Last Night
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present NJPW Rumble on 44th Street tonight in New York City. As noted, Jonathan Gresham made a surprise appearance to challenge Fred Rosser for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, which was added to this card. The full lineup includes:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team...
411mania.com
NJPW and CMLL Fantasticamania Returns Next Year
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW and CMLL will team up again for another Fantasticamania tour. This will be the first tour in three years. It runs for six nights between February 22 to February 28. After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make...
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Wants To Join The Great British Bake-Off
In an interview with Metro, Sami Zayn spoke about his love for the Great British Bake-Off and how he hopes to be a part of the show one day. Here are highlights:. On being on the Great British Bake-Off: “I know there’s a new season going on right now, but I haven’t seen any of it yet because it’s on American Netflix, I’m in Canada at the moment. So no spoilers! But one day, one day I’ll get on there. Me and Noel [Fielding] will hang out, crack a few jokes. Paul [Hollywood] can judge my sub-par vegan banana bread or whatever it is. One of these days! I’d have to practice a little bit! Also, being vegan I guess I’d have to wonder if I could use dairy products, or if I would use dairy products. I don’t know – it would be very interesting.”
411mania.com
Tonight’s House of Glory Exodus Lineup: Low Ki Faces Shingo Takagi
– House of Glory returns for its Exodus event tonight at LA Boom in New York City. The card will be streamed live on FITE TV. Low Ki will face NJPW star Shingo Takagi, plus a lot more. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Low Ki vs Shingo Takagi. *...
Comments / 0