In an interview with Metro, Sami Zayn spoke about his love for the Great British Bake-Off and how he hopes to be a part of the show one day. Here are highlights:. On being on the Great British Bake-Off: “I know there’s a new season going on right now, but I haven’t seen any of it yet because it’s on American Netflix, I’m in Canada at the moment. So no spoilers! But one day, one day I’ll get on there. Me and Noel [Fielding] will hang out, crack a few jokes. Paul [Hollywood] can judge my sub-par vegan banana bread or whatever it is. One of these days! I’d have to practice a little bit! Also, being vegan I guess I’d have to wonder if I could use dairy products, or if I would use dairy products. I don’t know – it would be very interesting.”

2 DAYS AGO