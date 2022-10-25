ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Sami Zayn Comments On Rumors Of Facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

In an interview with The Mirror, Sami Zayn spoke about the possibility of challenging Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be in Montreal. Zayn is from Laval, less than an hour away in the same province. Here are highlights:. On his storyline with the Bloodline and where it...
NJPW and CMLL Fantasticamania Returns Next Year

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW and CMLL will team up again for another Fantasticamania tour. This will be the first tour in three years. It runs for six nights between February 22 to February 28. After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make...
Sami Zayn Wants To Join The Great British Bake-Off

In an interview with Metro, Sami Zayn spoke about his love for the Great British Bake-Off and how he hopes to be a part of the show one day. Here are highlights:. On being on the Great British Bake-Off: “I know there’s a new season going on right now, but I haven’t seen any of it yet because it’s on American Netflix, I’m in Canada at the moment. So no spoilers! But one day, one day I’ll get on there. Me and Noel [Fielding] will hang out, crack a few jokes. Paul [Hollywood] can judge my sub-par vegan banana bread or whatever it is. One of these days! I’d have to practice a little bit! Also, being vegan I guess I’d have to wonder if I could use dairy products, or if I would use dairy products. I don’t know – it would be very interesting.”

