Shooting on highway in Northwest Austin leaves man injured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Austin. Police say they got the call before 2 a.m. this morning about an incident on Capitol of Texas Highway near Great Hills Trail. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the...
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
Texas man arrested in New Braunfels on additional human trafficking charge, other victims possible
KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two separate charges of human trafficking.
Texas Coalition of Black Democrats discuss issues with Texas DHHS
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, alongside former CPS youth, gathered in Austin to bring up issues they have with the State's Department of Health and Human Services. For more than 10-years now, DHHS has been under investigation as one of the defendants in a federal class...
Man arrested following string of shootings in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man who they say was responsible for a string of shootings in South and Southeast Austin between August 30-Sept. 14. Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder, 33, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol, used in four shooting incidents, at his home.
Manor High School student shot in the head; shooter remains at large, family says
MANOR, Texas - A 16-year-old Manor High School student was shot in the head on Monday. He was a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. The boy's family says Alan Guillen remains in critical condition. According to the family, the person who pulled the...
Travis County ESD No. 2 announce partnership with telehealth enterprise Tele911
AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 announced a new partnership with Tela9-1-1. It's a telehealth and virtual physician platform that allows patients to get a consultation without being taken to a hospital. With the implementation of Tele911, paramedics arrive on the scene, evaluate the patient and...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Williamson County man says daughter wasn’t showing up as registered voter despite her registering
Williamson County voter Bobby Knight said he was eager to sign his daughter up to vote, but when they arrived at a polling location on Monday, they were shocked to find out her name was not showing up.
Man connected to 16 violent robberies in North Austin arrested, charged
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested after Austin police said he was connected to more than a dozen robbery cases in North Austin. Austin police said during the robberies, investigators say Brian Degrate, 33, targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. APD is aware of 16 total incidents between Sept....
Suspect arrested following SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been arrested following a SWAT situation in South Austin Wednesday. The incident happened at a home on Collins Creek Drive near Georgia Meadows Drive. Police said they got a call around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 about a disturbance inside a home. The...
Man arrested for shooting at passing cars in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested after deputies said he was shooting at vehicles in Northeast Austin. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 23, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls in the area of Ferguson and Tuscany Way regarding a man shooting at passing cars. According to...
Man arrested after string of shootings, victim speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas - Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for string of shootings in South Austin. 33-year-old Kaabee Crowder is charged with four counts of aggravated assault. One victim who was shot by Crowder, and didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, says he feels,...
Keeping Score: Texas Pumpkin Fest
It's the last weekend in Leander for the Texas Pumpkin Fest, and they have tons of games on top of literally tons of pumpkins. FOX 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe checked it out to close out spooky season, and do their spooky grand finale for keeping score!
Parents concerned Halloween candy could be laced with fentanyl
AUSTIN, Texas - Kids will soon be spending their Monday night dressed up and ready to collect candy, but many parents are worried their children’s Halloween candy could be laced with fentanyl amid the growing crisis. Assistant Chief of Kyle Police Pedro Hernandez addressed parents’ concerns when it comes...
Field of Honor event in Georgetown begins Nov. 5
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A special event is taking place in Georgetown for Veteran's Day. The event is called the Field of Honor, and it's something special to see and experience. Dr. Genie Cox and Cat Phelps, who are both with the Rotary Club of Georgetown, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
Austin City Council votes to protect renters' rights
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council voted to pass multiple items on renters' rights. Thursday morning, the Austin Justice Coalition held a renters' rights rally. One of the items on the city council agenda is the renters' right to cure. This would let tenants fix, or "cure" lease violations before facing harsher penalties, like eviction. Landlords have to give notice of a proposed eviction before giving a notice to vacate.
AJ Vallejo performs 'Every Day'
AJ Vallejo performs his song 'Every Day' in the FOX 7 studio. Vallejo will perform at Dia on Dia on Wednesday, November 2 at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
APD: 19 year old dies after shooting at east Austin apartment complex
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified the 19 year old who died after being shot Friday evening.
58-year-old Texas man charged with trafficking in New Braunfels
A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.
