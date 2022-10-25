ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Shooting on highway in Northwest Austin leaves man injured

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Austin. Police say they got the call before 2 a.m. this morning about an incident on Capitol of Texas Highway near Great Hills Trail. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Coalition of Black Democrats discuss issues with Texas DHHS

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, alongside former CPS youth, gathered in Austin to bring up issues they have with the State's Department of Health and Human Services. For more than 10-years now, DHHS has been under investigation as one of the defendants in a federal class...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested following string of shootings in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man who they say was responsible for a string of shootings in South and Southeast Austin between August 30-Sept. 14. Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder, 33, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol, used in four shooting incidents, at his home.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man connected to 16 violent robberies in North Austin arrested, charged

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested after Austin police said he was connected to more than a dozen robbery cases in North Austin. Austin police said during the robberies, investigators say Brian Degrate, 33, targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. APD is aware of 16 total incidents between Sept....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect arrested following SWAT situation in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been arrested following a SWAT situation in South Austin Wednesday. The incident happened at a home on Collins Creek Drive near Georgia Meadows Drive. Police said they got a call around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 about a disturbance inside a home. The...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for shooting at passing cars in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested after deputies said he was shooting at vehicles in Northeast Austin. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 23, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls in the area of Ferguson and Tuscany Way regarding a man shooting at passing cars. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested after string of shootings, victim speaks out

AUSTIN, Texas - Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for string of shootings in South Austin. 33-year-old Kaabee Crowder is charged with four counts of aggravated assault. One victim who was shot by Crowder, and didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, says he feels,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Keeping Score: Texas Pumpkin Fest

It's the last weekend in Leander for the Texas Pumpkin Fest, and they have tons of games on top of literally tons of pumpkins. FOX 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe checked it out to close out spooky season, and do their spooky grand finale for keeping score!
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Parents concerned Halloween candy could be laced with fentanyl

AUSTIN, Texas - Kids will soon be spending their Monday night dressed up and ready to collect candy, but many parents are worried their children’s Halloween candy could be laced with fentanyl amid the growing crisis. Assistant Chief of Kyle Police Pedro Hernandez addressed parents’ concerns when it comes...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Field of Honor event in Georgetown begins Nov. 5

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A special event is taking place in Georgetown for Veteran's Day. The event is called the Field of Honor, and it's something special to see and experience. Dr. Genie Cox and Cat Phelps, who are both with the Rotary Club of Georgetown, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin City Council votes to protect renters' rights

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council voted to pass multiple items on renters' rights. Thursday morning, the Austin Justice Coalition held a renters' rights rally. One of the items on the city council agenda is the renters' right to cure. This would let tenants fix, or "cure" lease violations before facing harsher penalties, like eviction. Landlords have to give notice of a proposed eviction before giving a notice to vacate.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

AJ Vallejo performs 'Every Day'

AJ Vallejo performs his song 'Every Day' in the FOX 7 studio. Vallejo will perform at Dia on Dia on Wednesday, November 2 at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX

