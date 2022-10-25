Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe Educator Wins NM Teacher of the Year
The state Public Education Department yesterday announced that Nye Early Childhood Center Pre-K teacher Tara Hughes is the 2023 teacher of the year—the first early childhood educator to receive the distinction. The teacher of the year program began in 1963; the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association is the title sponsor for this year’s program and will cover any travel and professional costs for Hughes. “Ms. Hughes is a shining example of how to deliver a top-notch education to our youngest learners,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. The governor, Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez and SFPS board members attended a ceremony for Hughes yesterday. “Tara is an outstanding teacher and will be a wonderful teacher ambassador for New Mexico,” Chavez said. “She has developed an outstanding model in her classroom that weaves academics with laying the foundation for students’ social, communicative and emotional development.” According to SFPS, Hughes “found her passion for education” while working as a carpenter and welder who ran the Santa Fe Opera stage crew, a role in which she instructed college-age students in stage operations and construction. Later work as a special educational assistant inspired Hughes to earn a master’s degree in special education at New Mexico Highlands University. Hughes told the Albuquerque Journal she was shocked, surprised and honored to receive the award. “There’s so many teachers out there who are amazing, and I just feel honored that I can represent everyone’s voice,” she said.
Thousands of Native Students Go to Albuquerque Schools. Most Will Never Have a Native Teacher
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder about who she is. She felt […]
Bernalillo County Commission seeking applications for state senate seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners are seeking applicants for the open state senate seat. Jacob Candelaria resigned last week from the district which reaches from the west side down to Central Ave. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and their resume to the Bernalillo County Manager’s office and should include Attention: Julie Morgas […]
BernCo Commissioner facing calls for resignation after swearing at fellow commissioner
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tense Bernalillo County Commission meeting Tuesday. Emotions were running high as commissioners debated how soon to appoint a replacement for Jacob Candelareia’s District 26 Senate seat after he resigned last week. Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty started a letter to expedite the process and get the seat filled soon. She and […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Mayor Keller massively pads the City Payroll with political appointees
Government at all levels in New Mexico has seen unprecedented money flow in (thanks to both the oil and gas industry’s largesse and federal stimulus and bailout $$). Simultaneously, employers face real challenges filling jobs to perform essential services including right here in Albuquerque where the City’s police department remains woefully understaffed while the City continues to break crime records.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Findings about fatal 'Rust' movie set shooting now with New Mexico prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Legacy Waste Cleanup Contractor Under Self-Imposed Stop Work Since October 13
N3B Los Alamos President and Program Manager Kim Lebak speaks at Wednesday’s EM-LA Community Forum at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill. Department of Energy Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office Manager Michael Mikolanis told attendees Wednesday at a community forum at Fuller Lodge that DOE supports N3B’s proactive decision October 13 to initiate a stop work at LANL. He said the stop work was put in place to ensure the safety of workers and high quality outcomes of the LANL legacy waste cleanup.
sandovalsignpost.com
Family Finds Help Too Late for Distressed School Administrator
A Rio Rancho assistant school principal distraught over health issues and armed with a rifle died in a confrontation with law officers as his family was about to place him in a care facility. On the morning of Oct. 3, Gary Lee DeSanctis’s wife notified a Magistrate Court judge that...
newsfromthestates.com
Vice president visits with NM governor in ABQ to reiterate importance of protecting abortion
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey, the chairwoman of UNM’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology served as moderators during the discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) As early voting continues and General Election day creeps closer, Vice President Kamala Harris...
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
City of Santa Fe looking at replacing turf to reduce water usage
The City of Santa Fe is trying new ways to conserve water.
Roadrunner Food Bank searching for help with annual event
A local food bank is asking for a helping hand.
pommietravels.com
The Parador Santa Fe Review: Cute Boutique Hotel in Santa Fe
2022 Boo at the Zoo filled with haunted habitats, spooky activities
The event Saturday was sold out with more than 10,000 guests expected.
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe County Regulates Rentals
Property owners in Santa Fe County will have until March 2023 to apply for permits to operate short-term rentals under new regulations adopted on a 3-1 vote by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Between next spring and March 2024, however, new purchasers who don’t live on site won’t...
After setting up more than 100 companies to help avoid taxes, Albuquerque woman faces prison time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who ran a business helping companies get started has pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. government. Stacy Underwood allegedly opened at least 114 bank accounts for her clients while helping hide millions in funds from the IRS. According to her guilty plea filed in federal court, Underwood and partner David […]
