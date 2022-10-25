Watch Ken Block Tear Around Vegas in an Electric Audi for the Newest Gymkhana

It was only a matter of time before Ken Block’s successful Gymkhana series filmed in Sin City. This time, in the 10th Gymkhana film (not counting practice), Ken heads southwest to Las Vegas with a surprise: it’s all-electric under the always-on lights on the strip.

Block’s S1 Quattro Hoonitron , which was built in Neckarsulm alongside the Audi R8 and RS models by Audi themselves and recently in bare carbon , looks just as sinister under the lights. It’s hardly silent while it’s trying to kill all its tires—reportedly more than 100 were chewed up in filming—although the pops and cracks from previous iterations of Gymkhana are noticeably missing. The Hoonitron is powered by Audi’s own Formula E motors on both axles, with battery packs borrowed from a Q7.

Electrikhana winds us through some of Vegas’ more iconic locations: the Paris Hotel, Fremont Street, Excalibur, and MGM, and a quick stop into the casino—naturally.

We know these are technically “stunt driving videos,” so the entertainment value outweighs the rest. But an all-electric Gymkhana series going forward speaks to a broader theme of shifting interests among auto enthusiasts. We mentioned the pops and crackles that have been a signature sound for Gymkhana for more than 15 years, but the tides are turning in favor of EV speed machines and we’re glad to see Block toward the front of that movement.

Considering Block’s penchant for Pikes Peak and the S1 itself is a homage to the legendary 1980s Audi racer that climbed the Colorado mountain, we’d assume that another installment will tackle the race above the clouds. But for now, we’re left with Block’s incredible feats on Vegas streets, behind the wheel of an all-electric monster.

Got a tip? Send it in to tips@thedrive.com