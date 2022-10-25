Read full article on original website
A look inside Amazon's Appling sortation facility
APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner and it will be the first holiday season for Amazon's new sortation center in Appling. The facility is described as the “middle mile” where packages are sorted by both machines and people, before ultimately making their way to your porch.
Augusta University host 2nd annual "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Augusta University's Ryan Moore Program did its part to de-stigmatize and bring awareness to HIV and AID at Thursday's "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale. All proceeds of the yard sale will be going towards the program. The program provides HIV/AIDS care for the state's...
Kroc Center expanding with fun family event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Salvation Army is holding a large, free family-friendly event on Saturday. The entire event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with different acts and shows. Starting the event will be a Trunk-or-Treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be booths from...
Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Annual holiday market comes to Fifth Street Marina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street Marina’s sixth annual holiday market is set to start on Sunday in downtown Augusta. The market is held every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18. It is family- and dog-friendly. There will be multiple vendors from...
17 Best Things to Do in Columbia County, GA
Columbia County is home to some of the best attractions in Georgia. It has sprawling state parks that utilize many of the natural wonders surrounding the county, particularly its lakes and rivers. The county is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal outdoor destination. Its cities and...
Best places in Augusta to get a beer
From local breweries to taprooms, we're breaking down the Top 6 places to wet your whistle based on online reviews.
Hallo-weekend events across the CSRA
CSRA (WFXG) - There are plenty of things to do in the CSRA this weekend, from festive fall fun to seriously spooky! Check out these activities and be sure to tag FOX54 in your social media posts so we can see how you're spending the Hallo-weekend. Boo at the Zoo.
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
North Augusta Public Safety expects new fire station will shorten response times
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta Public Safety has officially relocated its fire station number one to a new address. It's a move that John Thomas, director of public safety in North Augusta expects to improve response times. “The location helps us to get downtown quicker. The response time...
Man in Waynesboro dumps tea on drive-thru employees
Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
Here’s what to expect from North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In North Augusta, the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee has returned from a two-year hiatus. The event is only on Saturday, according to the North Augusta Parks and Rec. Here’s what you can expect from the event. Concerts have been happening since Wednesday, and the band Easily Amused...
I-TEAM meets with Richmond County Dist. 2 school board candidates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County schools have nowhere to go but up. The district is challenged with failing schools, poor academics, and poor attendance. Now it’s up to the public if they want to see a leadership change. Our I-TEAM continues to shine a light on systemic problems...
Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat
GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Actor Mark Wahlberg was in the area over the weekend and wanted to work out. Wahlberg went to what seemed like a 24-hour fitness center only to find it closed at 3 a.m. As a result, he blasted the gym on social media. He made the...
Stacey Abrams and Jen Jordan campaign in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Governor candidate, Stacey Abrams, and Attorney General nominee, Jen Jordan, will both be visiting Augusta to campaign, on Thursday. Abrams will be in Grovetown today as a part of her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ bus tour at 3:30 p.m. located on Horizon South Parkway.
Richmond County leaders call for expanded voter access
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials confirm Richmond County has one of the lower voter turnout rates in the state. That’s based on the total number of registered voters and how many come out. We spoke to leaders in Augusta who are calling on the Richmond County Board of...
Mortgage rates hit 20-year high
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Mortgage rates are the highest they've been in two decades, around 7%, more than four times the low rate in 2021. During the COVID pandemic, so few people were buying homes that low demand led to the lowest interest rates in decades. Dr. Simon Medcalfe, an...
